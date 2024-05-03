Finest Project 2024: Cinema Con Nhà Nghèo

Cinema Con Nhà Nghèo

About project: Cinema Con Nhà Nghèo is one of A Sông’s main programmes, initiated by filmmaker Mai Huyền Chi and co-curated by Lê Ngọc Duy. Cinema Con Nhà Nghèo focuses on films and moving images, introducing independent cinematic works of Vietnam to audiences in the Central region. Through film screenings and discussions, the project seeks to promote, support and connect local filmmakers and artists with practitioners from other regions, thereby nurturing a more dynamic art and cinematic landscape. In 2023, the project carried out 02 editions, which were CNN #1: “Phim chi chi ri” with 07 film screenings, 01 roundtable discussion and CNN #2: “Kiếm cớ cà kê” with 08 film screenings, 01 roundtable discussion.

Art form: Film, moving image

Duration: 25 – 26 Mar 2023 & 26 – 27 Aug 2023

Organizer: A Sông club

Activities: Film screenings, talks, discussions

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.