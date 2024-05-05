Finest Project 2024: Dalat Street Art Biennale

Dalat Street Art Biennale

About project: Dalat Street Art Biennale is a large-scale permanent street art exhibition project in Da Lat, organised by the People’s Committees of Da Lat City and its Ward 1 and 2 in collaboration with Stop And Go Art Space. The project contributes to promoting community connections as well as the image of Vietnam’s culture and people; with an emphasis on the city’s special position in art and culture, alongside the aim to develop Da Lat into a UNESCO Creative City and World Heritage City.

Under the theme of City of Arts, Dalat Street Biennale 2023 was a diverse convergence of photography, sculpture, visual and installation arts with an open-air exhibition space that allowed the audience to enjoy the artworks from various angles and lighting throughout the day. The programme also included music performances, street fashion shows, 3D art painting sand painting and pyrography art in addition to talks and discussions with artists.

Dalat Street Biennale 2023 gathered numerous prominent figures of the Vietnamese art scene, including curator Nguyễn Như Huy; visual artists Nguyễn Thế Sơn, Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm, Phan Quang, Lê Đăng Ninh; fine art photographers Lý Hoàng Long, Thịnh Lê; sculptors Phạm Thái Bình, Vũ Bình Minh, XEM Collective;…

Art form: Visual art, Photography

Duration: November 2023 – May 2024

Organizer: Da Lat City People’s Committee, Stop And Go Art Space

Activities: Exhibitions, seminars, performances, painting activities

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

