Finest Project 2024: Dust & Metal: Connections in Sound and Vision

Dust & Metal:

Connections in Sound and Vision

About project: Dust & Metal: Connections in Sound and Vision project is part of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023, aiming to introduce a unique cine-music experience through documentary while opening up access and creative practice opportunities for young artists in filmmaking and sound design.

Initiated by the creative documentary feature film “Dust & Metal” (2021) by British director Esther Johnson, the project organised 02 screenings and live music performances by artist Xinh Xô – with the compositions he wrote specifically for the film.

Alongside these events were a series of workshops on archiving, sound design and creative documentary filmmaking for young artists, led by filmmaker Esther Johnson, who directed “Dust & Metal” and the two sound designers of this film – Nhung Nguyễn and Xinh Xô. The programme included 02 online workshops under the themes of “Creating with Sound” and “Creating with Archives”; 01 workshop “1 Minute Re-mix” – a practice on short filmmaking with the existing footage and sound archive from “Dust & Metal”; 01 showcase event for the works created in the workshop “1 Minute Re-mix” and discussion with the audience.

Art form: Film, Music

Duration: September – October 2023

Organizer: Live Cinema UK in collaboration with TPD Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents, Vietnam Film Institute and Monsoon Music Festival

Activities: Workshops, film screenings & live music performances

