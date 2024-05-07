Finest Project 2024: “Give and Receive” Ballet

“Give and Receive” Ballet

About project: The ballet “Give and Receive” is a production of choreographer Nguyễn Ngọc Anh, originating from the idea of depicting Đông Hồ folk paintings with the graceful dances on pointe shoes and the gentle, elegant and exquisite movements of ballet dancers. The ballet was constructed based on various folk paintings such as “Picking Coconuts”, “The Marriage of the Mouses”; “Fighting between Love Rivals”; “Glory to the Ancestors”; “Ly Ngu Vong Nguyet”, illustrated by the scenes of classical ballet set to “New Four Seasons”, a rearrangement by contemporary classical composer Max Richter based on the original compositions by Antonio Vivaldi – one of the greatest Baroque-era composers in the world. Through a combination of Vietnamese traditional art and the world’s classical and contemporary art, the ballet conveyed the message of “Give and Receive”, a close connection with the human values of Vietnamese culture. The project consisted of 02 main performance nights and a display of Đông Hồ folk paintings in the hall of Hanoi Opera House.

Art form: Ballet

Duration: 22 – 23 March 2023

Organizer: Vietnam National Opera & Ballet

Activities: Performances

