Finest Project 2024: Read with Us

Read with Us

About project: Read with Us is a series of regular thematic photobook showcases initiated by Matca to radiate the culture of photography books to the local communities. Each showcase presented 10 to 12 publications selected from the libraries of Matca and other collectors. In addition to curatorial texts, the display also includes Cùng đọc, cùng học (Read together, learn together) events allowing in-depth discussions on remarkable publications. Some of the prominent themes of Read with Us include photobooks by women, notions of family, climate crisis, place and space. In 2023, the project carried out 04 editions from Read with us #05 to #08, their topics respectively were Photobooks by women; “How do we look at the crisis of our time”; “Other notions of family”; “Displacement, Fiction, Transience, Confinement”.

Art form: Photography

Duration: 2023 – current

Organizer: Matca

Activities: Photobook showcases, reading sessions and discussions

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

