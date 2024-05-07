Finest Project 2024: The Art of the Piano

The Art of the Piano

About project: The Art of the Piano is a series of concerts initiated by composer Dương Thụ and pianist Lưu Đức Anh, co-organised by Maestoso và Cà phê Thứ Bảy at The 7th Atelier. Concerts are held regularly on the first Saturday of every month. The project focuses on introducing important and classic works from the reservoir of compositions for piano in a cosy manner through exchanges and interpretations of the pieces with artists who perform in the concerts. Since the first performance, the project has gathered numerous prominent and emerging pianists of Vietnam, notably Lưu Đức Anh, Vũ Hoàng Cương, Trần Viết Bảo, Vũ Công Tuấn, Dương Hồng Thạch, Nguyễn Thị Bằng Linh, Nguyễn Thanh Thủy, Lê Đức Anh and more. Pianist Vũ Hoàng Cương serves as the art director for The Art of the Piano.

In 2023, Maestoso successfully organised 10 concerts as part of the project The Art of The Piano. Each programme had its own theme and signature, inspiringly delivered and discussed by the artists with classical music enthusiasts.

Art form: Music

Duration: April 2023 – current

Organizer: Maestoso, Cà phê Thứ Bảy

Activities: Concerts

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.