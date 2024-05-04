Finest Project 2024: The Journey of Endless Creativity

The Journey of Endless Creativity

About project: The Journey of Endless Creativity – Beethoven Piano Sonatas Cycle is an ambitious project undertaken by pianist Nguyễn Đức Anh. This marked the very first time the entire collection of 32 sonatas by the great German composer Ludwig van Beethoven was performed in Vietnam. For nine performances of the concert series, Nguyễn Đức Anh carefully selected and arranged the pieces according to their themes, ensuring a balanced, cohesive content and interpretations – allowing the audiences to access and explore Beethoven’s music as well as the genius composer’s multidimensional personality through rich and diverse music experiences.

From 2023 to January 2024, The Journey of Endless Creativity – Beethoven Piano Sonatas Cycle saw 04 editions with 08 performances in HCMC and Hanoi: Recital I “Waldstein” (July 2023), Recital II “Les Adieux” (September 2023), Recital III “Pathetique” (December 2023), Recital IV “Dur” (January 2024).

Art form: Music

Duration: July 2023 – July 2024

Organizer: Arietta, Saigon Classical Music Group, Maestoso, Vincom Center for Contemporary Art – VCCA

Activities: Concerts

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

