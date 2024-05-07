Finest Project 2024: The series of interdisciplinary, art and creative seminars

The series of interdisciplinary, art and creative seminars

About project: Chuỗi tọa đàm liên ngành, sáng tạo và nghệ thuật (The series of interdisciplinary, art and creative seminars) is one of the annual scientific activities of the School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts – Vietnam National University, Hanoi, aiming to become an interdisciplinary platform for academic dialogues and highlight the institution’s liberal spirit. Through various formats ranging from theoretical academic exchanges with experts, workshops introducing new creative technology to diverse art performances, the seminar series offers an open and multi-dimensional space for discussions on important matters and creative ideas. With nearly 20 events held in 2023 – 2024, the series of interdisciplinary, art and creative seminars in 2023 – 2024 introduced and featured multiple topics in cultural heritage, architecture, photography, memory, brands, urban studies and science-technology and art practices.

Notable events in 2023 include the seminars “Hình thái và cấu trúc đô thị” (Urban structure and composition), “Nghệ thuật biểu diễn truyền thống và việc phát triển công nghiệp văn hóa ở Hà Nội” (Traditional performance art and the development of cultural industries in Hanoi), “Nghê nơi cửa Khổng sân Trình” – an interdisciplinary dialogue of heritage, technology and arts, “Những đĩa hát hoài niệm” (Nostalgic records), “Di sản Việt Nam học tại Pháp: Những hướng tiếp cận liên ngành” (Hertiage of Vietnam studies in France: Interdisciplinary approaches); and the workshops “Kể chuyện bằng hình ảnh” (Storytelling with images), “Thời trang bền vững” (Sustainable fashion), “Quy trình làm việc trọn vẹn các trang phục may mặc bằng kỹ thuật số” (Complete digitalisation of garment manufacturing) and more.

Art form: Interdisciplinary art

Duration: 2023 – current

Organizer: School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts – Vietnam National University, Hanoi

Activities: Seminars, workshops

