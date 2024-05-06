Finest Project 2024: “White Noise” + “Rhyming Gestures”

“White Noise” + “Rhyming Gestures”

About project: “White Noise” (curated by Vân Đỗ) and “Rhyming Gestures” (curated by Thái Hà and Nhật Võ) are two concurrent exhibitions with the participation of 19 artists from within and outside of Nguyen Art Foundation’s collection. The exhibitions took place simultaneously across the campuses of EMASI Nam Long (District 7) and EMASI Van Phuc (Thu Duc City) from August 2023 to January 2024.

Thanks to the generosity of participating artists Đào Tùng, Trần Tuấn, Nguyễn Phương Linh, Lại Diệu Hà, Nguyễn Huy An, Dinh Q. Lê, Nguyễn Trần Nam, Jeamin Cha, Cam Xanh and Nguyễn Trung, “White Noise” fictionalised a dystopian setting where the human body appears scattered, its parts eerily dismembered, its desires and beliefs examined by the hands of a machine. Ultimately, the exhibition hoped to arrive at a cross-generational dialogue that can give rise to alternative modes of viewing art, unexpected aesthetic encounters – unbound by socio-political urgencies – and offer some reflections on how our bodies, at once corporeal, symbolic, and biopolitical, are unnaturally cared for in a world of much permacrisis.

Meanwhile, in “Rhyming Gestures”, artworks danced. From the materials that make them up, they took on rhythm. Hopping and rolling from ceiling to floor, they mimicked and riffed on the gestures of their makers, whose ritual of artmaking is, itself, dancing. The works of Phan Thảo Nguyên, Trương Công Tùng, Trần Lương, Lê Hoàng Bích Phượng, Nguyễn Minh Thành, Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Nguyễn Quang Huy, Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn and Nguyễn Đức Phương danced out myths, magic, and dreams. Rhyming Gestures invited viewers to inhabit the danceness of making, to see the rhythms of flesh the body has always carried.

Organised in parallel with the exhibitions were various sideline events: A film screening and discussion with May Adadol Ingawanij, Trâm Lương and Vân Đỗ; Talk “Myths of the Non-humans”, Talk with Vy Trịnh and Art tour with Vân Đỗ – as part of the exhibition “White Noise”; Workshop with Clay Mai; Talk with Huỳnh Ngọc Trảng; Visit to Fulbright University Vietnam as part of the courses “Contemporary Asian Artists” and “Introduction to Visual Studies”; Art tour with Thái Hà & Nhật Q. Võ – as part of the exhibition “Rhyming Gestures”.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: August 2023 – January 2024

Organizer: Nguyễn Art Foundation

Activities: Exhibitions, film screenings, exhibition tours, workshops, talks

