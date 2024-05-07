Finest Project 2024: Xóm Nhạc

About project: Xóm Nhạc is a live music performance project established in 2015, aiming to create a space that encourages and promotes young music artists. Xóm Nhạc operates every Thursday evening at Hanoi Social Club, No. 6 Hoi Vu, Hanoi, introducing international and Vietnamese artists with their original compositions in acoustic arrangements. These events are held in a simple, cosy space with a moderate volume to create a peaceful, comfortable atmosphere and foster a close connection between the artists and their audiences. The artists featured by Xóm Nhạc pursue various music genres and styles such as pop, traditional, electronic music and hip-hop and have become increasingly diverse over time.

In 2023, Xóm Nhạc held 25 performances featuring multiple artists and bands including Chú Cá Lơ, Mối, Lưu Thanh Duy, Ddets, Tạp hóa 102, Chuội Sấm Sét, Bluemore, Phương Nhi, Bamboo Tambourine (Thailand) and more.

Art form: Music

Duration: 2015 – current

Organizer: Hanoi Social Club

Activities: Music performances

Vote here

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.