Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024 Honouring Ceremony

06 pm – 09 pm, Fri 17 May 2024

Villa no.49 Trần Hưng Đạo, quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, hosted and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the community of audiences. The event aims to recognise individuals, organisations, projects, activities in the field of creative arts and artists aged 35 or under that have an impact on the community, thereby further encourages and radiate the power of arts and culture.

2024 marks the fifth edition of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest. Throughout five years of careful observations and documentation on the sideline, of joining hands with the community to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, and the sudden loss of the people who laid the foundation for arts and culture here in the past recent years, Hanoi Grapevine is honoured to contribute our voice in archiving and celebrating the efforts and activities that have made a glorious journey for Vietnam’s contemporary art.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. In the honouring category, the community directly votes and shares their thoughts and comments on artists and projects of their interest.

Honouring categories:

Finest Projects – Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community

01. Beethoven Piano Sonata Cycle

02. Bét Tô VUI

03. Dust & Metal: Connections in Sound and Vision

04. Cinema Con nhà nghèo

05. Dalat Street Art Biennale

06. Read with Us

07. Peculiar Interfaces

08. DOCLAND7

09. EVA – Exposed Virtual Anonymity

10. Kiến đầu tai

11. KinoFest

12. Krossing Over Art Festival

13. Monsoon Music Festival

14. Lễ hội Thiết kế Sáng tạo Hà Nội

15. Mở xưởng “Bên kia loài người”

16. Photo Hanoi ’23

17. Roots & Worlds

18. Hanoi Creative Design Festival

19. Open Studio “More Than Human”

20. White Noise + Rhyming Gestures

21. Sound & Landscape

22. The Art of the Piano

23. A Tide of Emotion

24. The series of interdisciplinary, art and creative seminars

25. 4th Quarter Report

26. Mind & Machine

27. TƯƠNG TƯƠNG NGỘ NGỘ CÁ KHO TỘ, NGỘ NGỘ TƯƠNG TƯƠNG ĐẬU KHO TƯƠNG

28. “Give and Receive” Ballet

29. Xóm Nhạc

30. Hozo Music Industry Workshop 2023

31. Vietnam Music Week 2023

32. This is how I want you to see me now

Finest Artists – Active artists aged 35 and under selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community

01. 42ART

02. Bùi Đức Thảo

03. Chin (Nguyễn Việt Trinh)

04. Doãn Hoài Nam

05. Dương Thanh Quang

06. Gydient (Trà Giang)

07. Hà Châu Bảo Nhi

08. Hà Lệ Diễm

09. Limebócx

10. Lý Trang

11. Mèow Lạc

12. Nguyễn Đức Anh

13. Nguyễn Hoàng Anh

14. Nguyễn Khôi

15. Nguyễn Vũ Hải

16. Nông Nhật Quang

17. Trần Uy Đức

18. Trung Bảo Nguyen (Fustic.)

19. Vân-Nhi Nguyễn

20. Vũ Hoàng Cương

21. Vy Trịnh

Finest Reviews – Best written reviews of art projects/events in the year – selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community

TOP 3:

-> Nghệ thuật có muốn được hiểu, nhưng không phải ngay lập tức

-> Lặng nghe tiếng thở dài giữa chiêm bao

-> Đi tìm sự sống qua bảy tỉ năm ánh sáng

And most favorite review on Facebook Thong thả, ung dung và khoáng đạt cùng “Toại kì sinh” của họa sĩ Nguyễn Trần Cường

Recognition categories:

In the Honouring categories, audiences can directly vote and share their thoughts on artists and projects that have their attention and interest.

Active Organisers – Active independent art and creative hubs and organisers

01. A Sông Club

02. Á Space

03. ATH Theater

04. Ba-bau Air

05. CA’ Library – The Collaborative Art – Architecture Library

06. Galerie Quỳnh

07. Hanoi Studio Gallery

08. Hanoi Rock City

09. Manzi

10. Matca

11. MORUA

12. Nguyễn Art Foundation

13. Sàn Art

14. Vietnam Intangible Cultural Heritage Center

15. Vietnamme

16. Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

17. Work Room Four

18. Zzz Review

New Organisers – New art and creative hubs and organisers

01. Gate Gate Gallery

02. Hà Nội Ad Hoc

03. Hanoi Brass Community

04. Lân Tinh Foundation

05. Mơ Art Space

06. Ném Space

07. Oday Dalat

08. Reading Room

09. The Cricket Project

10. The Outpost

11. Vẫn đang suy nghĩ space

12. Vietnam Youth Music Institute

Active Producers/Curators – Active curators and producers

01. Linh Lê

02. Mai Huyền Chi

03. Nguyễn Hải Nam

04. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn

05. Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh

06. Nguyễn Hải Yến (Red)

07. Vân Đỗ

08. Vicky Đỗ

The event is pleased to have the support and companionship of the British Council, Goethe-Institut Vietnam, Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, Art Republik Vietnam, LUXUO, Bát Tràng Museum, Toong, be-wine, Thơm Brewery, Là Việt, Maybe Group, iDesign, arb Architects, Cộng Cà phê, Phít and Rùa, Tired City, director Phạm Ngọc Lân, artist Bokyung Lee, artist Trần Thảo Miên, OMEGA+, Printopia, the family of artist Hoàng Định, Heritage Space.

Programme

06:00 pm – 07:00 pm: Welcoming guests, light reception

07:00 pm – 07:20 pm: Music performance by Doãn Hoài Nam and Mạc Mai Sương

07:20 pm – 08:00 pm: Voting result announcement and honouring ceremony of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024

08:00 pm – 09:00 pm: DJ Nyjah Phong

Notes

– Motorbikes can be parked on the sidewalks outside the villa following our volunteers’ guidance.

– Using cars is not recommended due to limited parking space.

– Kindly dress appropriately for the event (formal/semi-formal attire).

– For safety reasons, this is a non-smoking event.

Follow updates on event’s page