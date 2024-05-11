Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024 Honouring Ceremony
06 pm – 09 pm, Fri 17 May 2024
Villa no.49 Trần Hưng Đạo, quận Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội
** Invitation only
From the organizer:
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest is an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, hosted and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the community of audiences. The event aims to recognise individuals, organisations, projects, activities in the field of creative arts and artists aged 35 or under that have an impact on the community, thereby further encourages and radiate the power of arts and culture.
2024 marks the fifth edition of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest. Throughout five years of careful observations and documentation on the sideline, of joining hands with the community to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, and the sudden loss of the people who laid the foundation for arts and culture here in the past recent years, Hanoi Grapevine is honoured to contribute our voice in archiving and celebrating the efforts and activities that have made a glorious journey for Vietnam’s contemporary art.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. In the honouring category, the community directly votes and shares their thoughts and comments on artists and projects of their interest.
Honouring categories:
Finest Projects – Meaningful art projects of the year selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community
01. Beethoven Piano Sonata Cycle
02. Bét Tô VUI
03. Dust & Metal: Connections in Sound and Vision
04. Cinema Con nhà nghèo
05. Dalat Street Art Biennale
06. Read with Us
07. Peculiar Interfaces
08. DOCLAND7
09. EVA – Exposed Virtual Anonymity
10. Kiến đầu tai
11. KinoFest
12. Krossing Over Art Festival
13. Monsoon Music Festival
14. Lễ hội Thiết kế Sáng tạo Hà Nội
15. Mở xưởng “Bên kia loài người”
16. Photo Hanoi ’23
17. Roots & Worlds
18. Hanoi Creative Design Festival
19. Open Studio “More Than Human”
20. White Noise + Rhyming Gestures
21. Sound & Landscape
22. The Art of the Piano
23. A Tide of Emotion
24. The series of interdisciplinary, art and creative seminars
25. 4th Quarter Report
26. Mind & Machine
27. TƯƠNG TƯƠNG NGỘ NGỘ CÁ KHO TỘ, NGỘ NGỘ TƯƠNG TƯƠNG ĐẬU KHO TƯƠNG
28. “Give and Receive” Ballet
29. Xóm Nhạc
30. Hozo Music Industry Workshop 2023
31. Vietnam Music Week 2023
32. This is how I want you to see me now
Finest Artists – Active artists aged 35 and under selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community
01. 42ART
02. Bùi Đức Thảo
03. Chin (Nguyễn Việt Trinh)
04. Doãn Hoài Nam
05. Dương Thanh Quang
06. Gydient (Trà Giang)
07. Hà Châu Bảo Nhi
08. Hà Lệ Diễm
09. Limebócx
10. Lý Trang
11. Mèow Lạc
12. Nguyễn Đức Anh
13. Nguyễn Hoàng Anh
14. Nguyễn Khôi
15. Nguyễn Vũ Hải
16. Nông Nhật Quang
17. Trần Uy Đức
18. Trung Bảo Nguyen (Fustic.)
19. Vân-Nhi Nguyễn
20. Vũ Hoàng Cương
21. Vy Trịnh
Finest Reviews – Best written reviews of art projects/events in the year – selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community
TOP 3:
-> Nghệ thuật có muốn được hiểu, nhưng không phải ngay lập tức
-> Lặng nghe tiếng thở dài giữa chiêm bao
-> Đi tìm sự sống qua bảy tỉ năm ánh sáng
And most favorite review on Facebook Thong thả, ung dung và khoáng đạt cùng “Toại kì sinh” của họa sĩ Nguyễn Trần Cường
Recognition categories:
In the Honouring categories, audiences can directly vote and share their thoughts on artists and projects that have their attention and interest.
Active Organisers – Active independent art and creative hubs and organisers
01. A Sông Club
02. Á Space
03. ATH Theater
04. Ba-bau Air
05. CA’ Library – The Collaborative Art – Architecture Library
06. Galerie Quỳnh
07. Hanoi Studio Gallery
08. Hanoi Rock City
09. Manzi
10. Matca
11. MORUA
12. Nguyễn Art Foundation
13. Sàn Art
14. Vietnam Intangible Cultural Heritage Center
15. Vietnamme
16. Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)
17. Work Room Four
18. Zzz Review
New Organisers – New art and creative hubs and organisers
01. Gate Gate Gallery
02. Hà Nội Ad Hoc
03. Hanoi Brass Community
04. Lân Tinh Foundation
05. Mơ Art Space
06. Ném Space
07. Oday Dalat
08. Reading Room
09. The Cricket Project
10. The Outpost
11. Vẫn đang suy nghĩ space
12. Vietnam Youth Music Institute
Active Producers/Curators – Active curators and producers
01. Linh Lê
02. Mai Huyền Chi
03. Nguyễn Hải Nam
04. Nguyễn Anh Tuấn
05. Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh
06. Nguyễn Hải Yến (Red)
07. Vân Đỗ
08. Vicky Đỗ
The event is pleased to have the support and companionship of the British Council, Goethe-Institut Vietnam, Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, Art Republik Vietnam, LUXUO, Bát Tràng Museum, Toong, be-wine, Thơm Brewery, Là Việt, Maybe Group, iDesign, arb Architects, Cộng Cà phê, Phít and Rùa, Tired City, director Phạm Ngọc Lân, artist Bokyung Lee, artist Trần Thảo Miên, OMEGA+, Printopia, the family of artist Hoàng Định, Heritage Space.
Programme
06:00 pm – 07:00 pm: Welcoming guests, light reception
07:00 pm – 07:20 pm: Music performance by Doãn Hoài Nam and Mạc Mai Sương
07:20 pm – 08:00 pm: Voting result announcement and honouring ceremony of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 – 2024
08:00 pm – 09:00 pm: DJ Nyjah Phong
Notes
– Motorbikes can be parked on the sidewalks outside the villa following our volunteers’ guidance.
– Using cars is not recommended due to limited parking space.
– Kindly dress appropriately for the event (formal/semi-formal attire).
– For safety reasons, this is a non-smoking event.
