Open Call 2024 | For Potential of Inclusive Arts: Beyond Pity Love

Deadline: 31 July 2024

From Goethe Institut:

Overview

The Goethe-Institut Hanoi call for proposals and collaboration from artists, groups and associations that address the concerns of people with disabilities in Vietnam and highlight the inclusive potential of the arts and how everyone in society – both able-bodied people and people with disabilities – profit from more inclusion.

The Goethe-Institut Hanoi will focus on inclusive art practices in the coming years. This open call wants to generate projects that focus the dialogue on inclusive art practices and to provide insights on art and disability to a broad audience.

With this open call the Goethe-Institut Hanoi is looking for new partners and local allies in our partner network for further projects in the field of inclusive art practice.

Background

Acknowledging the diverse realities of people with disabilities and the existence of obstacles on the journey to legal and social equality, the Goethe-Institut, wants to create a space for reflecting and discussing the topic of inclusion through various formats of culture, as well as foster international exchanges to broaden the local public view and debate in this area.

We are looking for projects, ideas and novel approaches to increase the visibility and new approaches to issues of inclusion through cultural activities. The Goethe-Institut is open to new and cross-sectoral formats and cultural activities not limited to the genres of literature, film and theater.

With this call we would like to stimulate new collaborations between organisations of people with disabilities and artistic groups or cultural institutions.

Opportunity

If you would like to develop your idea into a project to be implemented in 2024 with the support and cooperation of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, please apply to this call!

Please be advised that applications that already appear as a partnership will have better chances.

The role of Goethe-Institut

– Provide financial support to selected projects with the amount of 2000 EURO (for a single stakeholder project) and 4000 EURO (for a joint project with the participation of 2 or more stakeholders).

– Be an active collaborator, contribute to the concept of the idea / and evaluate the idea in collaboration with experts in the field.

– Organize workshop(s) on a specific topic in line with the approach and theme of the selected applicants. This workshop will be instructed by invited local & European experts in the field.



Selection procedure:

A jury of Vietnamese and German artists and experts-both with and without disabilities-will make its selection in August 2024.

Successful submissions will be informed by the end of August 2024.

The project implementation will start from September 2024.

Networking events:

In June and July 2024, the Goethe-Institut is offering exchange formats in which potential partners can get to know each other and thus create the foundations for a joint application. The first networking session open to interested individuals and organizations is scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.

Timeline

* May – July 31, 2024: Open Call for applications

* August 1 – Mid August, 2024: Selection

* End of August 2024: Result announcement

* September 2024 – End of 2024: Project Implementation

Accessibility

At the Goethe-Institut, we work hard to ensure that everyone is treated equally in all circumstances. We recognize that there are barriers to equal opportunity for disadvantaged groups. Therefore, we are open to discussion and further support if you have any access needs or require additional support to implement the workshop. Please do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] or +84 24 32004494. We will do our best to find solutions for your situation.

How to apply?

Please follow the template of the proposal, including the proposal guideline and budget plan, which are attached here, and submit it by sending an email with the proposal to: [email protected].

Proposal download

1, Proposal Guideline(PDF, 246 KB)

2, Budget Form(XLSX, 209 KB)

We understand that while the written format is common, it may not be appropriate for every group. Therefore, we also accept other kind of format for the proposal. Please contact us for advice at the above email or +84 24 32004494.

By submitting an idea to this open call, the applicant agrees that the idea is confidential and proprietary information, and that the applicant retains ownership of the idea. The applicant agrees that the idea will not be disclosed to any third party without the applicant’s prior written consent.

Final note

This open call is initiated and supported by Goethe-Institut Hanoi. A side-program funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands will be implemented in a dedicated period.

Follow updates on event’s page.