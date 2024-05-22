Result announcement of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024

On the evening of 17 May 2024, at the architecture heritage of No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, the renowned media platform for arts and culture Hanoi Grapevine and the Proactive Audience Network (PAN) organised the Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023–2024 Honouring Ceremony to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations working in arts and culture between 2023 and January 2024. The event also marked the five-year milestone of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.

Also on 17 May 2024, continuing the success of the previous editions, the annual exhibition The Grapevine Selection officially opens to introduce more than 20 artworks of various forms of expression from 9 artists at Art30 Gallery, 30 Quang Trung Street, Tran Hung Dao Ward, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

The fifth edition of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (2023–2024) recognises and celebrates outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations in the art and cultural sector with its 06 categories. A new award category was also introduced this year – the Inclusion Award – initiated by Goethe-Institut Hanoi in collaboration with Hanoi Grapevine.

This year, the highest prizes in the honouring categories selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audiences are as follows: The Finest Projects of Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice is Tản mạn Kiến trúc (Architecture Excursions), the Finest Project of Audience’s Choice is The Art of the Piano; the Finest Artists of Hanoi Grapevine’s Choice is Lý Trang and Nguyễn Vũ Hải, Finest Artist of Audience’s Choice is documentary filmmaker Hà Lệ Diễm; the Finest Reviews is awarded to Chu Phạm Hoài Thu with the review essay titled “Nghệ thuật có muốn được hiểu, nhưng không phải ngay lập tức” (Art would like to be understood, but not immediately).

In the category of Inclusion Award, the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest selected artists Trần Thảo Miên and Linh Valerie Phạm to receive the Inclusion Award this year. Linh Valerie Phạm founded Mắt Trần Ensemble as an efforts towards inclusion and accessibility in the arts. In 2022, she co-directed the project Eye See Ai (ESA) – a research project in collaboration with neurodivergent artists from Vietnam and Wales. Meanwhile, Trần Thảo Miên worked on the project Sign Chorus (2022) – an art installation developed in collaboration with the teachers and students of the Central Deaf Services (CDS). This multimedia body of works was carried out by Moi Trần, Trần Thảo Miên, Mai Huyền Chi & Xuân Hạ with the aim to represent communities where non-verbal expression is the dominant form of communication. Miên was also the costume designer/puppet builder for Eye See Ai.

The recipients of this award will be granted financial funding to explore new approaches to inclusive art practices in an activity initiated and completed within 2024. The final results will be presented at the Goethe-Institut.

About the Inclusion Award

The Inclusion Award is a new category in Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest initiated by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi in collaboration with Hanoi Grapevine, aiming to recognise artists, art collectives and organisations that implement and live inclusive art practice in their artistic production – beginning in 2024 and expected to go on for at least three years. Through this award, we hope to contribute to creating more artistic cooperation between people with visible or invisible disabilities and able-bodied people.

5 years of Hanoi Grapevine in figures and observations of arts and culture in Vietnam

The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023-2024 includes the honouring categories with 32 nominations for Finest Project, 21 nominations for Finest Artist, and 4 prizes for Finest Review. The recognition categories consist of 08 Active Curators & Producers, 18 Active Organisers and 12 New Organisers.

From 2019 to 2023, we have reviewed and documented 3,987 art and cultural events listed on our platform for the past 5 years, as well as numerous other events and documents as references to announce:

89 nominations for Finest Artists

108 nominations for Finest Projects

During that time, we have received:

Nearly 4000 votes from audience members

Over 500 representatives of cultural hubs, organisers, and creatives attended the Honouring ceremonies

Millions of views and follows in the country and abroad on various media platforms

Alongside these significant figures, our observations also identify some notable progress:

– Artists under 35 are becoming increasingly aware of their career paths. They are increasingly better at developing professional, resilient plans and documenting their work.

– Performance art has been gaining more attention for practice from creative hubs and artists in the past 5 years.

– Curators and producers are active, with an expanding scope of work. They operate in different geographical areas with a diverse range of hubs and partners.

– Interdisciplinary connections and discussions have emerged as a tendency in the past 5 years and are demonstrating stronger developments.

– Art communities and art beneficiaries are receiving more attention and expanding to include underprivileged and marginalised groups.

– New and effective collaborations between the contemporary art community and the state have been carried out, with both sides reducing the distance between and better understanding each other’s strengths.

– Private art–cultural hubs and independent art–cultural collectives continue to operate more stably and professionally compared to the 5 years before.

– Remarkable and courageous investment efforts have been made from the private sector with a long-term vision and clear planning (private museums and art collections), pioneered by a dedicated, responsible, and well-informed young generation.

– Archiving has become a critical and priority task for many art hubs and collectives.

Hanoi Grapevine, founded in 2007, is an independent, not-for-profit, online platform that aims to support the Vietnamese art scene by connecting local artists, art spaces, and high-quality event organisers with their audience. Hanoi Grapevine is recognised by the British Council in Vietnam as a pioneering virtual creative hub.

Since 2019, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest has become an annual event honouring contemporary art in Vietnam, initiated by Hanoi Grapevine and the Proactive Audience Network (PAN). The event aims to recognise individuals, organisations, projects, and other activities in the field of creative arts whose incredible efforts have been creating an open, diverse, and pioneering arts and culture scene, contributing to the public’s cultural and artistic awareness and appreciation, enabling individuals to connect with themselves and the community, thus improving the quality of life.

The exhibition The Grapevine Selection is initiated by the founder – Canadian artist Brian Ring in 2013. The exhibition series The Grapevine Selection is an initiative within Hanoi Grapevine’s mission plan, which is to promote Vietnam’s arts and culture in the country and abroad.

