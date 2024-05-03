The overall concept of public art project on Tran Nhat Duat pedestrian bridge, Hoan Kiem District

A group of artists previously participated in Phuc Tan Public Art Project, Phung Hung Public Art Project…

Participated artists: Vu Xuan Dong, Le Dang Ninh, Can Van An

Curator: Nguyen The Son

The pedestrian bridge on Tran Nhat Duat street is a pedestrian traffic path connecting the Old Quarter and Phuc Tan area of Thanh Yen border gate, in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi city. From realistic survey and observation both day and night, we notice that pedestrians were mainly elderly people, street vendors, and many were school students. Specifically, students of Tran Nhat Duat Primary School. The light was not enough in the evening, so the walking path was quite dark. From researching of the location both during daytime and at nighttime, we came up with the idea of turning this pedestrians bridge to be more playful and lively as well as being lit up in the evening by the lighting of public art installations that are partly used from recycled materials.

With the theme “Water”, interactive installations throughout the locations on the pedestrian bridge will transform the bridge into a collection of light installations. The artwork “Aquarium” by artist Vu Xuan Dong evokes the feeling of an attractive Aquarium tunnel with all kinds of models of ocean fish swimming above the arch of the bridge. Fish, squid, jellyfish … were made from plastic bottles, plastic cups, plastic straws, recycled plastic … collected from all over the city. The arrangement of ocean fish is absorbed by the lighting system along the 2 sides of the bridge’s arche as well as the LED lighting system inside. Along the corridor of the bridge, artist Le Dang Ninh’s light installation with the theme “Waves” also evokes the memory of the Red River waves transporting silt throughout the nation’s history. Interspersed between the waves is a reproduction image of the workers from Henri Oger’s study of “The Technique of the Annamists”. At the bottom of the stairs, walking from both directions is painted by artist Can Van An the paintings “Carp jumping the Dragon Gate” from the treasure of Hang Trong folk paintings, reminding the educational journey of students every day climbing the stairs to go to school like the journey of “Carp turning into dragon”. There are two 3D paintings that interact with the bridge pillar into zipper of overflowing water and one behind the dike wall with folding paper boats very familiar to students.

The pedestrian bridge with the theme “Water” is like a geographical hyphen between two areas of the Old Quarter in the dyke and Phuc Tan area outside the dyke will become a public art space extending with Phuc Tan public art space and the old quarter with the location of 22 Hang Buom Arts and Cultural Center. These 3 places and art spaces, when connected, will form an attractive walking art tour to attract visitors, stimulate economic and cultural development and improve the spiritual and cultural life for local people. This project also helps stimulate the habit of walking to explore cultural and artistic heritage in the city, a habit that has also gradually developed again, helping to engage the community more effectively in recent years.

Artist: Vu Xuan Dong

Title: “Aquarium”

Dimensions: Length 48m.

Material: Iron frame, nylon, clear plastic film, recycled plastic, translucent light paint

Taking the general idea of the theme “Water” of the project, the work evokes the life of sea creatures such as blue whales, dolphins, rays, swordfish, seahorse, jellyfish, starfish, corals … Sea creatures were presented as if they are swimming in one stream throughout the length of the overpass, mingling, dancing gracefully to show off their figure…. as a festival of the deep sea.

All join in the flow of life, flowing into the vast sea, like the ancient and modern streams of people who used to bustle from the banks of the Red River into the old town, from the city back to the great Cai River, and then board boats by Phuc Tan wharf down to the sea.

All the rhythms of life in the sea on a lovely bridge connecting the Old Quarter and the riverbank is a reminder for the people living on the land of thousands of years of the story of Water always playing a special role with Thang Long – Hanoi, with those who are living and loving on the land of thousands of years of civilization …

Artist: Can Van An

Title: “The Future”

Material: 3D painting with outdoor coating

Size: Customizable size on each pedestrian bridge area.

The work “The Future” expresses breakthroughs, overcoming challenges, rising in life, showing the connection between nature and people.

The surprises, the surprises, the fluidity of water remind us of the future of the new generation of creativity.