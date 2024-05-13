Talk: Translating through Horizons: Narrating Genders and Locales

06:30 pm, Wed 15 May 2024

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Registration link

From Goethe Institut:

The shifts, from one place to another, from one language to another, from one gender to another, have never been smooth journeys devoid of scars, struggles, and haunting memories. Yet, it is precisely these transitions that offer us the chance to embark on encounters, quests, and narratives of our own identities.

Autofiction, born from the pens of writers and artists who have traversed these journeys, has become a vital source for readers to explore seldom-discussed experiences of diverse gender identities.

At the talk, Vietnamese audiences will be introduced for the first time to Jayrôme C. Robinet’s work “The Path from a White Woman to a Young Immigrant Man.” Additionally, they will hear the story of artist nguyễn bằng giang, who has undergone several gender transitions while interacting with familiar environments and cultures.

The discussion session provides a space for sharing experiences of transgender individuals and exploring how transgender people are represented in literature and art.

Moderator: Quyên Nguyễn (*1984) is a Doctor of English literature and an independent researcher and critic. She is an English-Vietnamese translator. Her published translated works include “What We Talk When We Talk Love” by Raymond Carver (co-translator), “Atonement” by Ian McEwan, “Middlesex” by Jeffrey Eugenides. She is also the co-founder of a non-profit literary website Zzz Review in Vietnam.

Biography of the expert

Jayrôme C. Robinet (*1977) born in France, is a writer, translator and spoken word performer. His German-language debut was published in 2015 and premiered as a one-person play at the Maxim Gorki Theater. Most recently, “Mein Weg von einer weißen Frau zu einem jungen Mann mit Migrationshintergrund” (Hanser Berlin) was published. Robinet is a PhD candidate in oral literature at the Berlin University of the Arts and participated in the Ingeborg Bachmann Prize 2023 at the invitation of Mithu Sanyal. He holds an M.A. in Biographical and Creative Writing from the Alice Salomon Hochschule Berlin and is a certified writing teacher. He is head of the PEN Berlin office.

Nguyễn Bằng Giang (*1997) is a queer and autistic individual artist. Bằng giang is also an independent social activist, writer, and co-founder of projects addressing gender-based violence and labor rights. Currently, bằng giang is the founder of the oil-lamp project, an initiative aimed at connecting and creating theoretical frameworks within the realm of social movements for equality. Additionally, bằng giang spends time researching and practicing art.

Follow updates on event’s page.