Workshop: A Queer Expression

09:30 am, Sun 19 May 2024

Goethe Institut Hanoi

56 – 58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From British Council:

Step into a space of exploration and expression with Kai Nguyen and Leo Drayton as they invite you to delve into topics as seen in Room/Ystafell/Phòng.

In this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery, weaving together personal narratives, poetry, prose, and visual art to celebrate the diverse spectrum of queer experiences. Through a series of engaging exercises and discussions, Kai and Leo will guide you in unlocking the power of your voice, embracing authenticity, and finding resonance in your unique queer expression.

Join us for an inspiring and affirming exploration of identity, community, and the transformative potential of storytelling.

Following the publication of Room/Ystafell/Phòng six writers, three from Viet Nam and three from Wales come together to discuss their queer identities and how it has been shaped by the world around them. Featuring discussion transcripts, poetry, photography, collages and prose.

Room/Ystafell/Phòng was published by Parthian Books, November 2023, in collaboration with the British Council as part of our UK/ Viet Nam Season.

The event is as part of European Literature Days, which initiated by EUNIC and European Embassies in Hanoi, with the aim of honouring and sharing cultural values from Europe to Vietnamese readers.

Cập nhật thêm thông tin tại trang sự kiện.