Chùm Nho Cinema #3: The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil

08 pm, Wed, 19 June 2024

08 pm, Wed, 26 June 2024

Cafe NHÀ

26 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From Hanoi Grapevine

This June, the small team of Chùm Nho Cinema is pleased to introduce to you the film The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil.

Directed by Phạm Thu Hằng, The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil is a post-war documentary film released in 2018 and set in Quang Tri, the “land of fire”. The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil is usually centered on life and death. This film was screened and won awards at many international film festivals, including the Silver Screen Best Director Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (2018) and the Arkipel Award for Best International Film at the Jakarta Documentary & Experimental Film Festival (2019).

Ticket price: 60.000 VNĐ/person

A confirmation email will be sent to you after you complete the registration form.

* The movie has English subtitles

About The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil (2018)

Surrounded by the surreal landscape of Quang Tri province, four men live their lives inseparably from each other. The rhythm of their everyday lives is defined by moments of togetherness in a house with no doors where they all come to drink, smoke, play guitar, and sing songs about love and the revolution of the past. Feelings of hatred interweave with compassion, swelling amidst the stagnation of time and space, seemingly awaiting an unknown. One day, the unknown comes and takes one of them away, leaving the others to go on slipping through an undesired life. Meanwhile, the landscape, located on the border between North and South Vietnam, is what lives on, revealing traces of a war that has outlived its conclusion.

Year: 2018

Duration: 96 minutes

Production country: Vietnam, Philippines

Original language: Vietnamese

Directed by: Phạm Thu Hằng

Produced by: Jewel Maranan

Production: Cinema Is Incomplete

Trailer



About the director Phạm Thu Hằng

Phạm Thu Hằng has worked as a researcher at the Vietnam Institute of Culture and Art since 2004. She later joined HanoiDoclab, a documentary and video art center in Hanoi where she made several short documentary films. She has since decided to add her voice to the young independent documentary filmmakers community in Vietnam. She recently obtained her Master’s in Documentary Directing in Europe under the DocNomads Joint Masters program.

Her concern in filmmaking opens to many themes but mainly draws attention to rediscovering Vietnamese culture and the connection between the internal world in Vietnam and the world outside, especially in the context of contemporary globalization. For her, documentaries are the most efficient way to express her ideas about life.

Her works include “The Future Cries Beneath Our Soil” (2018), “Hải Lý” (2010), and “Hard Rails Across a Gentle River” (2010).

Notes

– There is a limitation of 25 people per screening. After completing the registration form, you will receive an email verifying that you have successfully registered.

– Doors will be open from 19:45 for seating arrangement and drink orders, and will be closed at 20:05. Please arrive on time to ensure a smooth viewing experience.

– Tickets do not include beverages, please order your drink at the counter. NHÀ has prepared a special menu for this film screening event.

– By attending the event, you agree to allow Hanoi Grapevine to use your images and opinions to document the program.

Chùm Nho Cinema is curated and coordinated by the Proactive Audience Network (PAN).

Follow updates on event’s page.