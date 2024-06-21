Exhibition “Lotus Pond”

12 pm – 10 pm, 15 June – 14 July 2024

NGÃ Art Space

20 Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Vũtrụ inc. and friends are pleased to present the ‘LOTUS POND Exhibition’ (supported by NGÃ Art Space). Six peculiar young artists currently living in Saigon – JUNC, RAB, CHIN, FANG (KHẢI ĐỊNH), BEO and NGUYỄN VŨ TRỤ – invite you to join us in our super-ordinary lotus pond – Where multiversal beliefs and stories float and intersect. A pond where we are all-welcome to ponder and reflect our inner lotuses.

In the hustle and bustle of the modern world, we often find ourselves stained with the impurities of daily life, and so we ask where can one’s salvation come from? We cling to love and belief, grasping onto memories and lessons. Each of us desperately navigating this strange reality we are all stuck in.

The holy lotus has long been a metaphor for a pure mind, unmuddied by life’s bitterness. Holy lotuses – reside in each and everyone of us, passing off as the various forms of love, beauty, protection, sincerity and insights that life has to offer.

Sit with us in our Lotus Pond – where the sharing of love, beliefs and memories are distilled, leaving behind sacred mark-makings and expressions beyond the confines of the exhibition walls. Where each of us has a story to tell or a lesson to be learnt.

About VŨTRỤ inc.:

Vũtrụ inc. is an experimental art collective and creative agency working between Sài Gòn, Việt Nam and Sydney, Australia. Vũtrụ inc.’s series of exhibitions focalise on the contemporary stories of Vietnamese youths. Creating spaces for exchanges of knowledge, art and love, whilst fostering collaborative and community-based artworks.