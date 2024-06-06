Exhibition “Predestinated Affinity”

Opening: 04 pm, Sat, 08 June 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 08 pm, 08 – 14 June 2024

Mơ Artspace

Floor B3, 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Predestinated affinity” is an emotional artistic journey honoring the distinctive creations of painter Đinh Quân in the private collection of Ms. Đỗ Tú Oanh. It serves as a lens that highlights the heartfelt and genuine interactions between the artworks, the artist, the collector, and the art enthusiasts.

Collected, preserved, and continuously expanded over more than two decades, the selected seminal works on display are representative of different periods, showcasing both temporal and artistic depth. Each phase of the artist’s career is naturally revealed, beginning with pieces influenced by romantic expressionism in the post-Renovation period, progressing to the fullness with rhythm of form and line, then settling into a peaceful state that captures the essence of all things through a non-objective approach. Additionally, the content of the paintings is comprehensive, reflecting all the twists and turns of human life, through various transformations, gently inviting viewers into a fleeting moment where the collector and artist unexpectedly connect.

In a place where the role of storyteller is no longer solely in the hands of the artist, but the collector also contributes to their personal narrative, “Predestinated affinity” is like a page of life where art enthusiasts can somewhat see, encounter, and live their own stories.

Follow updates on event’s page.