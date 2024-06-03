Open Call: New Backstage

Deadline for application: 31 Aug 2024

From the organizer:

The Goethe-Institut Hanoi, XplusX Studio, and Manzi proudly present NEW BACKSTAGE – our new theatre project, with an aim to promote independent theatrical and performing art practices in Hanoi.

We invite proposals from any individual or group: Professional art practitioners, students, beginners and explorers who are striving to professionalize their careers are all welcome to submit their theater/performance ideas.

Once selected, the ideas will embark on a production process provided with essential assistance & companionship (incl. artistic curation, expertise & technical advice, and financial support,…), which consequently will result in a series of PUBLIC PERFORMANCES at manzi for local audience in Hanoi.

This project is part of our long-term program focused on theater that will run from June 2024 until July 2025

– For more details about the project and application process, please check project’s website

– Application guideline here

– For further assistance, please contact us (by messenger via Facebook or email at [email protected])

Follow updates on event’s page.