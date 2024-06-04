Read with Us #10: Appropriating the Archive

07 am – 07 pm, 04 June – 14 Jul 2024

2nd floor, Sóng Sánh Cafe

48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

In the age of mass and rapid image production, many artists have turned their concern and interest to photographic archives – revisiting, paying homage to, making sense of or reimagining the past through the lens of the present. Drawing from the archives of governmental, industrial and corporate institutions; photo albums, newspapers and magazines, and even other photographers’ work, the authors of this collection re-present, reexamine, reconstruct, reappropriate and re-contextualize history. The showcase celebrates both the powers and limits of the photographic image in its temporality and plasticity, particularly in the book form that centers a sequential narrative.

List of titles:

Evidence (1977) – Larry Sultan, Mike Mandel

Soldiers: The Nineties (1999) – Wolfgang Tillmans

Until Death Do Us Part (2015) – Thomas Sauvin

Wolfgang (2016) – David Fathi

How To Do The Flowers (2018) – Ruth Van Beek

Humanise Something Free of Error (2018) – Sarah Piegay Espenon

War Primer 2 (2018) – Adam Broomberg, Oliver Chanarin

A Hometown (2021) – Zhang Xiao

Day Sleeper (2020) – Dorothea Lange, Sam Contis

SCUMB Manifesto (2022) – Justin Kurland

The Future Without You (2023) – Max Pinckers & Thomas Sauvin

