Read with Us #10: Appropriating the Archive
07 am – 07 pm, 04 June – 14 Jul 2024
2nd floor, Sóng Sánh Cafe
48 Ngọc Hà, Hà Nội
In the age of mass and rapid image production, many artists have turned their concern and interest to photographic archives – revisiting, paying homage to, making sense of or reimagining the past through the lens of the present. Drawing from the archives of governmental, industrial and corporate institutions; photo albums, newspapers and magazines, and even other photographers’ work, the authors of this collection re-present, reexamine, reconstruct, reappropriate and re-contextualize history. The showcase celebrates both the powers and limits of the photographic image in its temporality and plasticity, particularly in the book form that centers a sequential narrative.
List of titles:
Evidence (1977) – Larry Sultan, Mike Mandel
Soldiers: The Nineties (1999) – Wolfgang Tillmans
Until Death Do Us Part (2015) – Thomas Sauvin
Wolfgang (2016) – David Fathi
How To Do The Flowers (2018) – Ruth Van Beek
Humanise Something Free of Error (2018) – Sarah Piegay Espenon
War Primer 2 (2018) – Adam Broomberg, Oliver Chanarin
A Hometown (2021) – Zhang Xiao
Day Sleeper (2020) – Dorothea Lange, Sam Contis
SCUMB Manifesto (2022) – Justin Kurland
The Future Without You (2023) – Max Pinckers & Thomas Sauvin
