Saigon Experimental | Me, Myself and I

07 pm – 08 pm, Mon, 18 July 2024

55a Nigel Road, London, UK

Ticket link

From the organizer:

Saigon Experimental is excited to announce our upcoming collaboration with thơughtful, a loose collective and flying library, for a short experimental film screening in London on July 18th.

The series showcase works from past editions of Saigon Experimental, featuring selected short films circulating on the internet. Emphasizing a DIY approach to filmmaking, these films utilize a wide range of visual techniques such as 3D animation, green screen effects, and Amazon product images. Through the use of surreal characters and fantastical costumes, they bring humor and absurdity while offering moments of introspection and contemplation on memories and identities.

Full program here.