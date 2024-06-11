(TP HCM) Exhibition The Grapevine Selection 2024

Opening: 06 pm, Thurs, 13 June 2024

Exhibition: 10 am – 05 pm, 14 – 30 June 2024

Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM)

232/6 Vo Thi Sau, District 3, HCMC

* The opening ceremony is by invitation only.

From Hanoi Grapevine

Following the success of previous seasons, the annual exhibition The Grapevine Selection – Lựa chọn của Grapevine 2024 will open on 14 June 2024, at Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM), 232/6 Vo Thi Sau, District 3, HCMC, featuring more than 40 pieces of varied forms of expression from 10 artists.

With strict criteria of the Art Advisory Board, the exhibition features the artists’ most recent works, each differentiated by its artistic style. The exhibition focuses on artists and works with notable representative value, setting milestones for the future of long-term art archiving and collecting. Starting from Hanoi with traditional wood sculptures bearing the imprint of time by Phạm Tuấn Tú, “Puddle of flowers” and “Flower in the soil” by Nguyễn Duy Mạnh, a collection of works by Nguyễn Thị Diệp and Thùy Anh Đặng that is full of feminity and contemporary stories, Lâm Na’s search for Phùng Nguyên’s ancient culture over 4,000 years ago, to the most recent lacquer works of Lê Thừa Tiến (Hue), short videos about the marginalized community by Mai Huyền Chi (Da Nang), self-portrait by Huy Phan (Da Lat), Nguyễn Đức Tín’s “Creation” series inspired by the Bible, and Ngô Đình Bảo Châu’s subtle yet thoughtful works, The Grapevine Selection offers a universal yet equally rich and multi-faceted view of Vietnamese contemporary art.

With the vision of The Grapevine Selection exhibition as a contribution to the foundation of the creative industry and art market in Vietnam, the choice of space enhances the experience of contemporary works while also partly facilitating a dialogue between history and modernity, tradition and innovation. Following its previous location in a more than 100-year-old French building in the center of Quang Trung street in Hanoi, The Grapevine Selection exhibition will continue in a modern and flexible venue at the Institute of Smart City and Management, District 3, HCMC.

Art Advisory Board

– Ariel Phạm, art collector and head of an art organisation

– Đỗ Tường Linh, curator and art researcher

– Sophie Huang, researcher and international collector

List of artists

– Huy Phan

– Lê Thừa Tiến

– Lâm Na

– Mai Huyền Chi

– Ngô Đình Bảo Châu

– Nguyễn Duy Mạnh

– Nguyễn Đức Tín

– Nguyễn Thị Diệp

– Phạm Tuấn Tú

– Thùy Anh Đặng

The Grapevine Selection exhibition is organised by Hanoi Grapevine and ddur.production, with valuable support and companionship from the Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM), Art Tech Hub, ART30 Gallery, Vietnam Art Collection, Phố Bên Đồi, Art Republik Vietnam, LUXUO, and be-wine.

About The Grapevine Selection:

The Grapevine Selection – Lựa chọn của Grapevine is an annual exhibition that aims to fulfill Hanoi Grapevine’s mission of promoting Vietnamese contemporary art at home and abroad. This exhibition is expected to bring artists closer to professionals and the art-loving community to support their future career growth. We want to be one of the pioneering creative spaces that focus on, monitor, and research the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

