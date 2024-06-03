“untitled”

Studio opening time: 10 am – 06 pm, Tues – Sun, 06 – 15 June 2024

Closing studio party: 06:30 pm – 09 pm, Sat 15 June 2024

Manzi Exhibition Space

No. 2 ngõ Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Playing with the intention of an open studio, Jamie will turn manzi’s exhibition space into his own working space, a temporary portrait studio. Jamie will be at the studio with drinks, snacks, lighting and a display of some few items of interest ready for visitors. Conversation on any topic is encouraged, and anybody interested is invited to participate in making a portrait. The photographs produced each day in the studio will then be displayed right away on the following day for new visitors and perhaps those returning to see their portraits on the wall.

Spill the tea, savour peanut candy and enjoy photography! A pop-up feast will last only for 10 days, and will end with a closing party where guests are invited to join the de-installation, bring down their own image and take it home.

Note: By participating and allowing the artist to take a portrait, the attendee agrees that her/his personal image will be used for non-profit exhibition and promotion purposes during the event.

About artist:

Jamie Maxtone-Graham: A photographer, cinematographer and director living in Hanoi, Vietnam since 2007. Jamie’s background includes more than 20 years as a Director of Photography in both New York and Los Angeles.

His numerous personal portfolios of photographs and moving image works produced during his time in Vietnam span several genres – social documentary, conceptual, portraiture and still life. His work has been exhibited in galleries and photography festivals in Europe and Asia, has been published in several critically reviewed academic journals and is in a number of private collections. He has conducted long-term workshops in both film and photography at Hanoi DocLab and is a committed supporter of the art community in Vietnam as a practitioner and mentor.

