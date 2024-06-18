We Ate The Forest | Junior Morning

10 am – 12 pm, Thurs, 20 June & 18 July 2024

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đakao, D.1, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Galerie Quynh is excited to present ‘Junior Morning’, a self-guided discovery session dedicated to young art explorers and their parents/guardians!

For two hours, children aged between 5 and 12 years can explore and record their findings in Nadège David’s exhibition ‘We Ate The Forest’. Vegetation and other life forms emerge from unexpected materials and dense, saturated forests. With the help of a special activity map, children and their guardians can freely roam the exhibition in a scavenger hunt, ponder the individual spaces of the gallery, and finally arrive at a custom-built art station to create their own artworks inspired by their discoveries.

‘Junior Morning’ will run from 10am until 12pm. Parents are welcome to bring their children to the gallery at any time during this two-hour window. Adults are encouraged to join their children in this activity.

Language: English & Vietnamese

This registration form is designed for parents or guardians to provide essential information to help us tailor the program to suit our young participants. All details you provide will be kept confidential and used solely for program purposes.

* ‘Junior Morning’ is free of charge.

* Please be aware that parents or guardians are required to accompany their children at all times in the exhibition space during the ‘Junior Morning’ program.

