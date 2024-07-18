CNC#4: Film Screenings and Discussion with Director Nguyễn Hoàng Việt

08 pm, 22 & 24 July 2024

Cafe NHÀ

26 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This July, as a “response” to the unpredictable weather changes, our tiny team of Chùm Nho Cinema is happy to introduce “Bình Yên, Come Home” and “Embrace the Forest”, 02 short environmental documentaries of filmmaker Nguyễn Hoàng Việt.

This is also the first time CNC has organised a film screening featuring the filmmaker. Nguyễn Hoàng Việt will join us to watch these two documentaries, discuss, and answer questions from the audience. In these film screenings, he will share his experiences and challenges encountered during the making process, as well as opportunities and ways to find support for environmental films and filmmaking for organisations, experience in writing film fund applications, how to ensure personal trademarks in the film, and so on.

* Ticket: 60.000đ/person

** “Bình Yên, come home” has English subtitles

About “Bình Yên, come home” (2021)

“Bình Yên, Come Home” is a science documentary about rescuing and rehabilitating captive bears in Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh (part of FOUR PAWS Vietnam). Along with the recovery processes of the bears that were the victims of illegal bear bile extraction, the film also depicts the thoughts of their caregivers, who work day in and day out despite hardships to provide a peaceful environment for the bears.

“Bình Yên, Come Home” is produced within the framework of the Eco film project 2021-2022 with the support from Goethe-Institute Vietnam, the Center for Nature Conservation and Development (CCD), and the NGO Four Paws Viet Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh.

About “Embracing the Forest”

“Embracing the Forest” tells the tale of the long-standing bond and mystical connection between the people who live in the national park’s buffer zone and the forest they are tasked with protecting, following in the footsteps of forest rangers, forest protectors, and the residents of the U Minh and Cat Tien forest areas. Not only is the forest a vital ecosystem and natural resource for humans, but it also represents “a lifeline” to them, intertwined with the lives of countless generations, from the difficult wartime period (when the forest sheltered soldiers and hindered enemies) to the peaceful life of today. Through memories, the present, and the future, the viewer can feel the deep connection between nature and people for generations in the land of Ca Mau.

“Embracing the Forest” is part of a project carried out by Cat Tien National Park, U Minh National Park and U Minh Ha National Park, in collaboration with the Save Vietnam Wildlife organization.

About director Nguyễn Hoàng Việt

Nguyễn Hoàng Việt graduated from the University of Sciences – VNU in 2010 with a degree in Environmental Science. Following graduation, he worked at numerous domestic press and media agencies as a photojournalist. In 2021, he left the office job to become a freelance photojournalist and documentary filmmaker.

Nguyễn Hoàng Việt is a photojournalist who enjoys being free and observing life. With strong experience in journalism, his journey of filming documentaries allows him to engage with people of all ages and races. Animal welfare, human rights, and the preservation of local cultures are three areas in which he is particularly interested. Since 2014, Nguyễn Hoàng Việt has been travelling in Vietnam and Asia to work on his photojournalism and documentary projects. He believes that images have a powerful impact on creatively addressing contemporary issues.

Note:

– There is a limitation of 25 people per screening. After completing the registration form, you will receive an email verifying that you have successfully registered.

– Doors will be open from 19:45 for seating arrangement and drink orders, and will be closed at 20:05. Please arrive on time to ensure a smooth viewing experience.

– Tickets do not include beverages, please order your drink at the counter. NHÀ has prepared a special menu for this film screening event.

– By attending the event, you agree to allow Hanoi Grapevine to use your images and opinions to document the program.

Chùm Nho Cinema is curated and coordinated by the Proactive Audience Network (PAN).

Follow updates on event’s page.