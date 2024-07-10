Connections Through Culture Grants 2024

Deadline for registration: 11:59 pm, Mon, 02 Sep 2024

Download the PDF of the application form here

From British Council:

Connections Through Culture grants support creative collaborations between Asia-Pacific and the UK.

We support artists and cultural organisations working across all art forms to create new connections and collaborative projects.

Our Connections Through Culture grants help artists and cultural organisations to bring their ideas to life – with projects eligible at any stage of development and across artforms. The collaborative projects can include digital, face-to-face, and/or hybrid artistic projects.

Grant amount available

– Australia, New Zealand: Up to GBP 5,000

– Bangladesh, the mainland of China, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Viet Nam: Up to GBP 10,000

Theme

We accept applications from all artforms, however, proposals responding to the following themes may be prioritised during final decision making:

– Diversity and Inclusion

– Climate Change

Information Sessions

Find out more about applying for our Connections Through Culture arts grants through our Information Sessions.

– Information Session 1, 8:00 GMT, 17 July 2024

– Information Session 2, 9:00 GMT, 18 July 2024

– Information Session 3, 9:00 GMT, 23 July 2024

– Information Session 4, 10:00 GMT, 25 July 2024

Register for Information Session here

Eligibility

Before making your application, please read the Toolkit and the Frequently Asked Questions (see the Downloads section below) and ensure your application meets these conditions:

– Each application must comprise of at least one (1) UK partner and one (1) Asia-Pacific partner from countries listed above

– Organisation applicants should be registered in the UK or in any of the listed Asia-Pacific countries (Australia, Bangladesh, the mainland of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Viet Nam​).

– Asia-Pacific individual applicants should be nationals living inside any of the listed Asia-Pacific countries (Australia, Bangladesh, the mainland of China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Viet Nam​).

– Or UK individuals should be living and/or working in the UK at the time of the application and for the proposed project duration.

– Funding bodies are not eligible

– Thailand: Due to our office’s foundation status in Thailand, grants can only be processed through the Thai partner (Lead Applicant or Counterpart Applicant) of the CTC UK-Thailand grants. – The size of grant requested is within the thresholds of funding as in the table above

Project proposals should have a timeline ending no later than 31 October 2025

Proposed projects must be projects for the arts, cultural or creative sector(s) in any of these forms:

– Architecture, design & fashion (including craft)

– Creative technology (incl games, extended reality, immersive, mixed, augmented and virtual reality)

– Film

– Literature

– Music

– Theatre and dance (including circus)

– Visual Arts

See more details in the Application Toolkit

What can the grant be used for

The grant should be used to support the process to develop new projects with artistic expression or creativity at the core, and that will result in collaborative activities including artistic and creative exchange of skills, knowledge and practice or co-production towards new artistic and creative content.

Various approaches can be used such as art residencies, exhibitions, performances and showcases, publications, webinars, and conferences, among others.

Toolkit, FAQs & Required documents

Before submitting your application, please read our Connections Through Culture toolkit for applying. We have also created Frequently Asked Questions to answer questions about the grants.

A reminder that all supporting documents requested are listed in the application form, i.e.

– Agreement Letter(s) from Partner(s) (Please download the template and complete)

– CV of Project Leader

– Project Budget

Follow updates here.