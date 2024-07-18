15 Jul 2024 – 15 Jan 2025

Application here

From British Council:

The British Council supports the development of the arts and culture sectors in Viet Nam through engagement and collaboration with the UK sectors. Following the success of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023, we continue to create opportunities for Vietnamese artists and arts organisations to further connect with the UK. In that spirit, our Culture Connects Small Grants are now open to help build on the Season’s legacy, providing opportunities which can contribute to the next generation of Vietnamese artists connecting internationally. We are looking to extend our network and to build opportunities to engage and support more of the Arts sector in Viet Nam. This series of small grants to assist individual artists and independent art organisations who are interested in future connections with the UK, in planning and carrying out activities to build capacity as well as showcasing artistic creation to the audience, and which can also signpost potential for future UK collaboration.

Who can apply

Vietnamese independent artists and art organisations who are interested in connecting with the UK in the future and wish to build capacity through professional development opportunities (i.e. workshop, residency, research and development, artist talk etc.), or to showcase work (i.e. exhibition, installation, performance, screening etc.). Priority will be given to:

– Activities that foster and/or lead to collaboration with UK-based artists and creatives, indicating potential for longer-term connections beyond this grant.

– Activities by independent artists and arts organisations who have not previously worked with the British Council.

– Activities that contribute to the development and diversity of artistic and creative practice in Viet Nam.

– Activities taking place in or outside of urban centres in all parts of Viet Nam.

– Activities involving early career artists and creatives, and those from less visible communities such as ethnic minority, women, people with disability, and LGBTQI+ groups.

– Activities that address social concerns such as climate change, heritage protection, gender equality, and sustainability.

Terms of the grant

Grants will be offered to successful applicants to cover all costs in relations to professional development or showcase activities taking place between August 2024 and March 2025. The value of each grant should be between £500 and £1,000 (approximately VND 15,000,000 to VND 30,000,000), inclusive of all applicable taxes. A grant agreement will be issued with detailed terms and conditions. Upon completion, grantees are expected to provide a short narrative report including attendance/reach figure if applicable, and a financial report of all expenses. The British Council’s support must be acknowledged on all promotional materials, including social media.

Application Process

To apply please fill out this online application form . We welcome applications between 15 July 2024 and 15 January 2025. Selection will be led by the British Council Viet Nam Arts team. We aim to make decision within 10 working days after receiving your application. Please note that our grants cannot be used retrospectively.

Selection criteria

Applications will be evaluated using the following set of criteria:

– Concept – 40% (Is there evidence of artistic quality and benefit to the individual/organisation? Is there evidence of value to the art community and the audience? Is the approach new and creative and likely to result in long lasting impact? Is there evidence of interest in partnering with UK-based artists and creatives?)

– Delivery – 40% (Is the activity plan well thought-through and articulated? Is there evidence of capacity to deliver the plan? Is there a good plan for communication and audience engagement? Is the budget well-planned and feasible?)

– Priority – 20% (Does the proposal involve one or more of the priority areas? Does the activity plan demonstrate clear support in the priority area(s)?)

Please send your inquiries to the email address [email protected]. We aim to respond to all inquiries within three business days. Please ensure your contact information is accurate so we can get back to you promptly.