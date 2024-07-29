08 pm, Fri, 02 Aug 2024

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

“My hands hold tight to my grandfather’s hands. The ship leaves the harbor and takes me into the cold sea ải. I remember my grandparents standing at the gate of the harbor. The ship is leaving, and I have left my love, my world, my home, my feelings at the port.”

Diary of love (2024)

Thời lượng: 1h10′

*Ticket: 50.000đ/person (incl.one drink)

Initiated with her own reminiscence, ‘Diary of love’ – Quynh Dong’s latest video artwork is an experimentation to explore the concept of love.

This work focuses on the intersection of images from the mass culture archive, as well as the exploration and integration of painting, sculpture, performance, and moving images. Conceptually, the artist raises the question of the evaluation of art through the medium of moving images. How does one tell an emotion in a story? What narratives belong to film, and how does one handle the narrative of a story in art, particularly the narrative of the story as sculpture?

About the artist

Quỳnh Đông

Born in 1982 in Hai Phong, Vietnam, she completed her MA in Fine Arts at Zurich University of the Arts. Quynh Dong is known for her interdisciplinary approach that blends video art, performance, sculpture, and painting. Her work has been exhibited internationally, notably including the Kunsthalle Bern, Galerie Perotin in Paris, Rijksakademie van beeldende kunsten in Amsterdam, and Galerie Bernhard Bischoff & Partner in Bern. She has further performed her works at Institut de Recherche et Coordination Acoustique/Musique Paris; Museé cantonal des Beaux-Arts Lausanne in Switzerland; LISTE 17, the Young Art Fair in Basel, Switzerland; the Emily Harvey Foundation in New York, USA; and YAP`15, The Twinkle World, Exco 1F, Deagu, in South Korea.

