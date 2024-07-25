09 am – 12 pm, Sun 04 Aug 2024

Area 75 – Art & Auction

75 Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

With the hope of creating a series of artistic activities aimed at preserving our nation’s traditions, Area 75 – Art & Auction proudly presents the “Dó Paper Lantern Making Workshop”, part of the “Memories in Color” event series.

At this Workshop, participants will explore the historical origins and cultural significance of lanterns in Vietnamese folklore. By integrating knowledge with hands-on activities of crafting paper lanterns, and with the meticulous and enthusiastic assistance of our instructors, participants will have the opportunity to draw, color, and create a complete lantern by themselves.

Program Details:

Part 1: Art Exhibition Viewing

Part 2: Workshop

– Watch an instructional video

– Engage in the drawing and coloring process (participants can draw traditional patterns such as dragons, unicorns, turtles, phoenixes, “Đông Hồ” paintings, or create their own designs)

– Practice attaching and stretching the paper around the frame

Part 3: Tea Party and Product Check-in

This event promises unique experiences for those who attend. After the event, participants will receive their handmade products along with additional gifts from the program.

The “Dó Paper Lantern Making Workshop” will bring a refreshing change amidst the fast-paced entertainment content of today, offering a serene space for soul healing. Through this event, the organizers hope to inspire the younger generation and international friends to delve deeper into the beautiful traditions of Vietnamese culture, while also aiming to create a new tourist attraction for visitors to the capital.

Follow updates from event’s page.