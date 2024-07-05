Exhibition “Goodbye Art”

Opening: 05:30 pm, Mon 15 July 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 05 pm, 15 – 21 July 2024

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

What is the difference between a normal “goodbye” and a “goodbye to the art”? Is there any difference in the ways these two terms are interpreted and expressed in arts and culture? A “goodbye” is something common, and necessary to end a time period, a meeting? While a “goodbye art” is, perhaps, a different experience that evokes multiple contemplations and directions of thoughts?

Applying painting techniques in working with traditional art tools on the commonly used acrylic material, Quách Bắc reproduced and enlarged the ordinary Certificates of Authenticity (for artworks), turning them into astonishing and rather humorous works of art which, at first glance, give us the impression that they are such “redundant” pieces of work.

It is, perhaps the desire to blur the line between commercialization of art and art itself?! At some point in your life, will you ever wonder is it the derivative values of the certificates that we hold in such high regard, rather than the work itself?

Unlike the series of thought-provoking acrylic paintings, the installation artwork named (Goodbye my art)ⁿ by Quách Bắc takes a mathematically-inspired approach, which is quite a recurring motif in his works. The artist continues to propose a ceaseless transactional process of buying and selling art, with all the certificates and artworks being endlessly integrated and intertwined to infinity.

Is that plain and unvaried repetition similar to the perpetual circles of life? Or is that our way of leaning towards security and stability? Does it still apply when it comes to the art? Does the incessantly demanding rhythm of creativity make art-making become more mundane and less awe-inspiring? Will art eventually lose its magic and artists lose their initial passion and dedication? Who knows? One thing is certain, though, there’s always a place in the art world for serious creativity and one-of-a-kind originality from those who dare to care.

“Goodbye Art” is Quách Bắc’s 4th solo exhibition, following his previous ones “Waterscape”, “Falling into the Horizon”, and “Sky of Fame”. This exhibition is organized by Chau & Co Gallery and curated by Hoàng Minh Châu.

About artist Quách Bắc

Artist Quách Bắc was born in 1988 in Hanoi and is known as a promising Vietnamese contemporary artist.

He graduated from National University of Art Education in 2010 and Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2015. So far, all 3 of his solo exhibitions including “The Sky of Fame” (2016), “Falling into the horizon” (2019) and “Waterscape” (2020) organized at Craig Thomas Gallery, Manzi Art Space and Blue Gallery have all received rave reviews from art insiders. He has also participated in 20 different large and small group exhibitions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

