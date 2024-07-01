Exhibition “New Beginning”

Exhibition: 09:30 am – 07 pm, Tues – Sat & 09:30 am – 05 pm, Sun

14 June – 07 Jul 2024

TomuraLee Gallery

No. 24, Street 1, An Khanh, Thu Duc, HCMC

From the organizer:

TomuraLee is pleased to introduce the June exhibition – A solo exhibition of artist Le Minh Dai, titled “New Beginning”, which marks the first milestone of TomuraLee Gallery accompanying the artist. Vietnam on an Artistic Journey is also the first exhibition recording a new step in the painting career of artist Le Minh Dai.

The exhibition displays 20 works by artist Le Minh Dai, inspired by nature, energy, or human emotions. He does not name his works because he wants to bring freedom to the viewers’ minds, without imposing or encapsulating their minds in concepts he has created for himself. The audience can experience and feel in their own way and listen to their thoughts and feelings.

