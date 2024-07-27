08 pm – 09 pm, 02, 03 & 04 Aug 2024

Hồng Hà Theatre

51A Đường Thành, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Ticket

From the organizer:

The Journey to discover the identity of the self among the four corners and the soul of the land

The story follows the journey of the protagonist “The Self” as it faces both existence and non-existence, memory and the unknown. “The Self” encounters four deities representing the East, West, South, and North to explore its own identity and the sacred realm. Each direction, in Eastern philosophy, symbolizes different emotional states: joy of life, happiness, suffering, loneliness, aimlessness, trust, and hope for an uncertain future. The characters face one another and confront themselves in relation to contemporary society’s complex dynamics.

Trailer

Len Ngan adopts an experimental contemporary theatrical form, a “tailor-made” material for the artists’ inherent calm and leisurely practice process. Throughout the piece, elements of traditional materials intertwine with popular societal factors, serving as a metaphorical framework that explores customs and conflicts, dissecting the rituals, habits, and rules inherent not only to history and heritage but also to the very structure of individual existence. We invite you to look forward to the intriguing surprises this performance will bring!

Ticket Information

– VIP Class: 1.200.000 VNĐ

– A Class: 589.000 VNĐ

– B Class: 349.000 VNĐ

Combo trên 20 vé vui lòng liên hệ page Lên Ngàn hoặc Hotline: +84979232848 (Ms. Bảo Nghi)

“Facing Infinity” is a collaborative project between Lên Ngàn, the Vietnam National Tuồng Theater, and choreographer Tú Hoàng. The project’s activities are supported and accompanied by various entities: The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter, the Dance Department of the Military University of Culture and Arts, and FOD Collective Studio.

The project is part of the Vietnam National Tuồng Theater’s initiative to develop young audiences, featuring a series of events aimed at engaging the public beyond the boundaries of familiar art and exploring the traditional stage heritage in a more creative manner.

Follow updates on event’s page.