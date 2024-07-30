Group Exhibition “Moon River”

10 am – 07 pm, Tues – Sun, 30 July – 02 Sep 2024

Gate Gate Gallery

55 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Inspired by the iconic song in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”: the title “Moon River” reflects the loneliness and longing of youth. The river, or the moonlight are just metaphors for what the narrator is aiming for, whether they are “dreamers” or “heartbreakers”. Some are real, some are unreal, some are far-fetched. Art is also unpredictable and capricious like that. Some beauty vanishes in just one night.

Meanwhile, there are other works that linger on, becoming more enigmatic with deeper contemplation. Visual art never has a definitive endpoint for both the artist and the viewer, but both may find fleeting moments of aesthetic convergence before moving on. After all, the metaphor of the moon reflecting on the water represents the urge to be drawn into an unpredictable adventure life where contemporary youth do not know where it will lead but are willing to go.

The exhibition “Moon River” introduces 38 works that explore the boundaries of shapes, aesthetics and thoughts of the participating artists, with multiple materials, multiple colors that contrast each other, and multiple forms from simple to complex. In this collective of artists of all ages and experiences, they all have in common the journey to find their own flows.

Gate Gate Gallery is pleased to announce ‘Moon River,’ a group exhibition featuring artists Jo Ngo, Phạm Thị Hồng Sâm, Hà Huy Mười, Hà Huy Hiệp, Lê Văn Trọng, Đào Duy Hùng, and Laurent Judge.

