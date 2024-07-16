10 am – 06:30 pm, 20 July – 18 Aug 2024

Hanoi Studio Gallery

No. 23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

I remember 2004 – 2005 when I went to Hai Phong to visit Minh.

Hai Phong in the 2000s had mostly stayed the same compared to Hanoi at the time. I thought that if film crews needed a setting for the old, poor Hanoi of the subsidy era, with its quiet, deserted, moss-covered streets, makeshift markets at the alley entrances, and old industrial areas related to ferries and ports, they could find all the necessary material in Hai Phong.

The working-class areas were still calmly narrow as if Hai Phong was standing still outside the flow of investment and openness. And the portraits of the workers’ neighborhoods, the portraits of Tam Bac port – the iconic images of Hai Phong – remained purely poetic and dreamy. Such a realistic Hai Phong could be found in the paintings of Mai Duy Minh.

Later, after nearly twenty years of going back and forth with my beloved city, the emotions of the artist and the works about Hai Phong, Tam Bac had changed a lot. Facing many changes, the artist was full of emotions, with so much nostalgia, difficult to love, and easy to feel sorrow. Dreaming of the moon and stars. The feeling of loneliness in the face of changing circumstances and people’s hearts made the lone traveler’s mood feel colder.

Mai Duy Minh, with his passionate self, seldom balanced his reality. Warmth and cold were both above average. Flying high and aspiring. Optimistic and tragic. All pushed to the climax. These emotions filled the series of works by Mai Duy Minh.

This July, as part of the “The Collection” series of events, we introduce a small part of the portrait of a passionate and dedicated artist to his profession, to the story he has been pursuing for more than two decades.

Hanoi Studio Gallery proudly presents “Mai Duy Minh – The Collection”. The artworks introduced in this event come from the author’s collection and collectors, along with some sketches and drawings introduced to art lovers, for the first time.

