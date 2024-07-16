Private View: 06:30 am – 08:30 pm, Sat, 20 July 2024

Exhibition: 10 am – 05 pm, Mon – Sat, 22 July – 24 Aug 2024

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyen VAn Dau, Ward 6, Binh Thanh district, HCMC

Registration link for Private View

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery proudly presents Mahdi Abdullah’s solo show, “Memory and Body Mythology”. “Memory and Body Mythology” weaves together his personal experiences with the broader social, political, and environmental turbulences he has faced. From enduring armed conflicts and the devastating 2004 Aceh tsunami to witnessing contemporary societal unrest, Mahdi transforms these intense memories into artworks. In this creative process, he was inspired by Barthes’ concept of myth as a way of saying, manifested through various paintings he presented. Through his solo show, he will disclose the combination of realistic techniques and symbolic forms to capture profound memories and experiences.

Born in Banda Aceh in 1960, Mahdi Abdullah is one of Indonesia’s leading painters, known for his realistic depictions infused with profound social commentary. A graduate of Banda Aceh’s Faculty of Architecture and later a master’s student at the Indonesian Art Institute in Yogyakarta, Mahdi’s work reveals dualistic themes hidden beneath serene surfaces.

Art writer Anton Larenz describes Mahdi’s approach as introspective, blending realism with dreamlike and occasionally surreal dimensions.

With exhibitions around the world and works in prestigious collections, Mahdi Abdullah’s upcoming show “Memory and Body Mythology”, which opens on 20 July, promises a deep dive into his compelling artistic narrative.

