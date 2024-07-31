06 pm, Tues, 06 Aug 2024

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

56 Nguyễn Thái học, Ba Đình district, Hà Nội.

Registration link

* Bilingual event in English – Vietnamese, with sign language translation support

From Goethe-Institut:

How can we make inclusion and inclusive arts not just an abstract concept, but a practice at every step of the way?

While inclusive arts for people with disabilities can be really broad and approached from a variety of fields, one thing remains: the foundation of any inclusive idea should be built on an appreciation of difference and diversity. To achieve this, a collective and a community should give space start to different ways of thinking, different perspectives, where the hierarchy of high or low, standard or non-standard should be questioned.

With this in mind, in this edition of the Networking Session: Inclusivity in Action: Artistic Foundations, Goethe-Institut Hanoi would like to invites participants to engage in co-thinking about diversity within arts creation.

During the session, experts in the field will share stories and narratives crafted for and by people with disabilities. Participants will have the opportunity to express their voices through an inclusive approach, fostering creativity and collaboration. Rather than adhering to a traditional discussion format, the event will unfold interactively.

This event is suitable for you if:

– You are interested in inclusive arts and the participation of people with disabilities in artistic activities in different roles.

– You want to expand your networks and collaborate with others.

– You value inclusivity throughout the artistic process, not just the final outcome.

– You are considering submitting an idea for the “Open Call: Potentials of Inclusive Art”.

Bio of the experts:

Phương Vũ is currently the Director of Programmes and Operations, Curator of Education at the Vietnam Youth Music Institute (VYMI) – where she continues to realise her belief that the arts can bring spiritual prosperity to human life and create an excellent environment to achieve gender equality, inclusion and promote equity for diverse cultural communities through projects such as the Vietnam Youth Symphony Orchestra and the VYMI Educational Concert Series, etc. Phuong Vu’s projects have received many awards, including the UN-Habitat Peacemaking Award and the Korean Cultural Center’s Friendship Award. Her projects have won many awards, including the UN-Habitat Peacemaking Award and the Friendship Award from the Korean Cultural Centre. In 2023, she was honoured by Hanoi Grapevine as one of 11 curators actively working in Vietnam. Phuong co-founded the The Initiative of Children’s Book Creative Content in Vietnam (ICBC) in 2022 to enrich children’s awareness of themselves and the world through educational programmes and artistic activities as diverse as visual art exhibitions, educational concerts, creative readings, etc.

Follow updates on event’s page.