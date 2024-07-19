The Curator Shireen Naziree – Celebrating Exhibition

Opening: 06 pm, Tues 23 Jul 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 05 pm, 24 – 29 Jul 2024

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Shireen Naziree is an independent curator and an influential art researcher in Southeast Asia. She has many decades of association with Southeast Asian painting, tirelessly working for the development and international integration of art in this region, especially in the 90s of the 20th century and the early 21st century, until her sudden death in 2018.

Out of nostalgia for Shireen, the idea of an exhibition gathering artists who worked with Shireen was planned not long after her passing. Having gone through many difficulties, especially the long period of the epidemic, the Shireen Naziree Memorial Exhibition was officially launched today.

The exhibition displays more than 40 paintings by 20 famous artists from Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam: Santi Thongsuk, U Lun Gywe, Jirapat Tatsanasomboon, Aung Kyaw Htet, Le Quang Ha, Duong Thuy Duong, Nguyen Quang Huy, Nguyen Trung, Pham An Hai, Dinh Quan, Thanh Chuong, Trinh Tuan, Cong Kim Hoa, Pham Luan, Dao Hai Phong, Van Duong Thanh, Nguyen Thi Chau Giang, Dinh Y Nhi, Ha Tri Hieu, Hong Viet Dung, Dang Xuan Hoa, Pham Luan.

Organized by: Blue Gallery and Thaivibu Art Advisory

