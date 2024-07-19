11 am – 05 pm, Sun, 21 Jul 2024

B1. Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts

Taipei

From the organizer:

The ‘Vietnamese Immigrant Garden Party’ on 21 Jul 2024 is part of Tuan Mami’s solo exhibition ‘A Silent Process’ and is the official launch of the ‘Vietnamese Immigrating Garden’ at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts in Taipei after more than a year of establishment in this beautiful museum.

The garden will be a place to reflect on a dialogue between humans, environment, and social development, it will also serve as an open space for the Vietnamese community to interact and connect in the future.

On this occasion, we would like to organize a gathering to honor the presence of the Vietnamese community here, and also to create an opportunity for everyone to connect, share their love and concerns for plants from our homeland. We hope you can attend.

Activities:

– 10 am – 12 pm: Visit the Vietnamese Immigrant Garden

– 12 pm – 03 pm: Lunch and chit-chat

– 03 pm – 05 pm: Music and dance performances

* Free Entry!

** We will prepare free hot pots and finger foods. To contribute to the communal feast, you are welcome to bring any food or beverages.

Special thanks to these gardens of Mrs.Pham Thi Mong-Chiayi, Pham My Dung-Hsinchu, Thoa Hoang-New Taipei City, Đinh Thi Thu-Taipei, Nguyen Thi Hoai-Taipei, and others for donating many plant varieties and seeds to the Vietnamese Immigrating Garden. Thanks to Hương Vị Việt restaurant (越有味), Hongjin Vietnamese Cuisine (紅錦越式料理) for providing the food. Thanks to photographer Vĩnh Toàn & the Viet-Taiwan Music Group, and dancers Dưa Chuột Bự & Đang Thanh Son for preparing the stage for us.

Follow updates on event’s page.