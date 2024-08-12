Artist talk & Workshop – GIANG

10 am – 12 pm, Sat 17 Aug 2024

Gate Gate Gallery

55 Văn Miếu, Văn Miếu, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

This workshop is part of our ongoing “Moon River” group exhibition. Featured artists and couple Pham Thi Hong Sam & Ha Huy Muoi will share their unique perspectives on Giang paper, offering a deeper insight into the works on display and their collaborative artistic journey.

Giang paper is a centuries-old Vietnamese art medium handmade by the Mong tribe known for its durability and unique texture. This paper, made from the tree bark of the same name, has been used in traditional Vietnamese art forms, including folk paintings, calligraphy, and woodblock prints.

– A deep dive into the artists’ stories and work history with Giang paper

– Learning about the material’s distinctive characteristics and how to work with it

– Hands-on experience working with Giang paper, guided by the artists’ techniques