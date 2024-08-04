09 am – 06 pm, Thurs & Fri, 09 Aug – 08 Sep 2024

Wiking Salon

1st floor – Centec building

72 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, D.3, HCMC

Registration link

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Wiking Salon and curator Ace Le cordially invite art lovers to explore the solo art exhibition by artist Dinh Quan titled “Bụi Tinh Vân – Celestial Dust”.

This August at Wiking Salon, the exhibition showcases 40 lacquer paintings by Dinh Quan, utilising traditional Vietnamese lacquer combined with other innovative and unique synthetic materials on wood core.

Throughout the three decades of practice, Dinh Quan has persistently reinvented himself, from figurative to conceptual. Distinct from his previous works, “Celestial Dust” is a series of creations that helps the artist dismantle the many barriers and assumptions about the material, form, and mindset of traditional lacquer, as well as the relationship between art and the audience.

40 artworks displayed this time represent a confluence of deeply absorbed Eastern philosophy and aesthetics and a Western visual lexicon based on the fundamental units of form, mass, line, and colour in their physical-visual correlation, guiding the viewer into landscapes of mental states with diverse emotional terrains.

Follow updates on event’s page.