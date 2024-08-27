Concert: Forest Harmony No.3: TRÒN

07 pm – 09:30 pm, Sat 07 Sep 2024

HCMC Conservatory of Music

112 Nguyễn Du, D.1, HCMC

Ticket link

From the organizer:

Spring and Summer have passed with the success of two concerts, “Lì xì cây cho rừng” and “GIEO.” As Autumn and Winter approach, marking the end of this year’s reforestation season, we are honored to present to you the final concert of the Forest Harmony 2024 project by JOY Foundation and Saigon Classical, titled TRÒN concert.

Drawing from the positive connections between classical music and nature lovers over time, we have adopted the imagery of tree rings—symbolizing a tree’s age—to craft the full moon of TRÒN for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, which also serves as the concert’s central theme.

This concert is not only an opportunity to share with you the achievements of this year’s reforestation efforts, but also to bring meaningful joy to the children of Gia Lai during the Mid-Autumn Festival through two projects: “Clean Water for the Highlands” and “Books for Villages.”

Taking place close to the Mid-Autumn Festival, TRÒN concert will immerse our audience in a captivating musical space filled with moonlit tales and the festive atmosphere, featuring a variety of special performances. Additionally, along with well-known classical music pieces, TRÒN concert will present Vietnamese chamber music composed in the classical style, which we believe will deeply resonate with you.

With exceptional performances by talented artists, we hope you will experience moments of reflection, rediscover childhood memories, and enjoy an emotionally rich and unforgettable night of music.

We are incredibly honored to have the participation of renowned and seasoned artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music and the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), along with the presence of talented, passionate, and dedicated young artists.

Cellist: Meritorious Artist Nguyễn Tấn Anh, Phạm Hoàng Minh Khôi

Violinist: Cáp Minh Anh, Nguyễn Linh Xuân, Hồ Đăng Minh

Violist: Phan Gia Khanh

Pianist: Nguyễn Thùy Yên, Phạm Nguyễn Anh Vũ, Đặng Trí Dũng, Lê Phạm Mỹ Dung, Đặng Thị Tường Uyên, Nguyễn Đức Nam

Harpist: Huỳnh Gia Nguyên Đan

Soprano: Nayoon Baek

Mezzo soprano: Phan Hồng Dịu

Saigon Choir

Ballet dance‌r La Mẫn Nhi.

During the EARLY BIRD period, from now until August 31, we are pleased to offer:

– 10% discount for 1-2 tickets purchased.

– 25% discount for 3 or more tickets purchased.

We are pleased to offer a 30% discount voucher to audience members who attended concerts No. 1 and No. 2.

Please contact our hotline: 0945.17.02.91 to book tickets and receive your discounts.

We are also delighted to offer the first 20 audience members a 100k voucher from Morico and a teeth whitening voucher from An Nhien Dental Clinic.

Additionally, we are pleased to offer all our guests:

– Seeds and lanterns from the concert.

– 10% discount (up to 50K) when booking tickets at Vexere.

– 10% discount (no limit on amount) on retail products at Silver Cloud.

– 2,000,000 VND discount on landscaping design and construction packages of 20 million VND or more at Silver Cloud.

– 50k discount when booking flights/hotels at Bucketravel.

Program

PART 1

Lê Thương, arr. Trần Như Vĩnh Lạc: The Moon boy (Thằng cuội), Theme & Variation

Hoàng Cương: Full moon dance (Vũ hội đêm rằm), for 2 pianos

Đặng Hữu Phúc: Dusk moon (Trăng chiều), Romance for Voice and Piano

Đặng Hữu Phúc: Cylindrical drums (Trống cơm), from suite “Bunches of Flowers of Vietnam”

Quan ho Bac Ninh folk songs, arr. Trần Nhật Minh: Floating water-ferns and wandering clouds + Climbing up the hillside stall (Bèo dạt mây trôi + Trèo lên quán dốc), for choir

Hoàng Cương: Moonlit Sea (Biển trăng), for Cello and Piano (*Premier)

Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn: Prelude No. 1: Childhood Memories (Ký Ức Tuổi Thơ)

Đặng Hữu Phúc: Winter Lullaby (Ru con mùa đông), Romance for Voice and Piano

PART 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27 No. 2: “Moonlight”

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto No. 4 in F minor, Op. 8, RV 297, “Winter”, I. Allegro non molto

Antonin Dvorak: “Song to the moon” from opera “Rusalka, Op. 114”

Camille Saint-Saëns, arr. James M. Guthrie: Danse Macabre, Op. 40, for string quartet

William Ketèlbey: In The Persian Market, for 2 pianos

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, arr. Ekaterina Afanasieva: “Waltz of the Flowers” from ballet “The Nutcracker Op. 71”, arr. for harp

Stephen Schwartz, arr. Audrey Snyder: “When you believe”, for choir

Note

– ALL CONTRIBUTIONS from our guests will be used to cover the event’s organizational costs, with the remainder going to the JOY Foundation’s book fund.

– Please dress FORMALLY AND RESPECTFULLY.

– NO CHILDREN UNDER 8 YEARS OLD are allowed.

– Please arrive 25 MINUTES before the performance.

Follow updates on event’s page.