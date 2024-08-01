Exhibition “Mindscape”

09:30 am – 07 pm, Mon – Sat, 02 – 31 Aug 2024

Indochine House

32A Nhà Chung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

& 628C Võ Nguyên Giáp, An Phú, D2, HCMC

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

“No writing on the solitary, meditative dimensions of life can say anything that has not already been said better by the wind in the pine trees.”

In the 20th century, Thomas Merton, through his words, cultivated and evoked an inner world rich in contemplation amidst the suddenness of nature. He was not the first to mention the solitary and meditative feeling of the scenery, but he precisely described what we received from ancient artifacts from the East. Those vases, bowls, and plates, adorned with aesthetic decorations, depict phoenixes soaring under a golden sky, where pine trees spread wide from a cliff, reaching major collections in the West. These artifacts bear the names of their homeland: Arita, and Imari – great centers of ceramic production and export in the land of the rising sun. Along with bronzeware, they have diligently transported the diverse system of humanistic philosophies and aesthetic sensibilities of the Japanese people to global enthusiasts for centuries.

Interwoven tightly with traditional and modern values, what painting expresses is no exception. Transcending the dimensions of the canvas, the “Flood Season” series is a grand narrative about the Mekong River, depicting the captivating beauty of Dong Thap Muoi while serving as a poignant narrative by painter Ca Le Thang. From another perspective, the arrangement of subjects under the faint light by painter Le Vuong adds a subtle melody of humanity inside the form of still life. Additionally, the persistent efforts of painters Doan Xuan Tang, Nguyen Hong Duc, Nguyen Tho Hieu, and Doan Van Toi delve into the depths of consciousness to engage sincerely with viewers. Meanwhile, in the field of sculpture, the famous artist Vu Binh Minh presents dynamic works that skillfully condense many revolving states of nature.

The “Mindscape” exhibition will occur with a series of satellite events organized at Indochine House in Hanoi and Saigon.

Cập nhật thêm thông tin tại trang sự kiện.