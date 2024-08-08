Minishow The Story of Đó

19:00 – 21:30, 10 & 11 Aug 2024

Đàn Đó Lab – Hồng Hà Workshop Area

Alley 109 Truong Chinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Join us at Đàn Đó Lab for an enchanting evening where artists share their creative journeys in pursuit of beautiful, pure, and refreshing sounds. Immerse yourself in the rustic and emotional essence of bamboo and earth — local materials that are deeply intertwined with Đàn Đó—transforming even the simplest materials into melodies that resonate with the heart.

“The Story of Đó” is a vibrant exploration of creativity, showcasing the passion and perseverance of the Đàn Đó artists. With their unique artistic vision and impressive performance skills, these talented individuals will take you through their 12-year journey of artistic expression, featuring 10 original works crafted with instruments of their own design. Each piece tells a story—stories of the instruments’ creation, serendipitous encounters, and innovative musical collaborations. Prepare to embark on a colorful musical adventure, where gentle sounds blend with powerful, resonant tones, all infused with charm and humor.

Building on the success of previous mini shows, we invite you to join us on our August shows to immerse yourself in an authentic local atmosphere and discover sounds you may have never encountered before.

Agenda:

19:00 – 20:00: Guest Reception & finger foods

20:00 – 21:00: “The Story of Đó,” featuring 10 captivating pieces

21:00 – 21:30: Interactive Session with Guests

