NCB24 | Exhibition “As Time Gone By”

Opening: 09 am – 10:30 am, Sat, 24 Aug 2024

Exhibition: 09 am – 05 pm, 24 – 28 Aug 2024

Danang Fine Art Museum

78 Lê Duẩn, Đà Nẵng

From the organizer:

Curators: Duyên Lê, Bảo Hân Nguyễn

Artists: Bùi Tiên, Linh San, Hải Ô, Huỳnh Công Nhớ, Tấn Ngọc, Lý Lê, Hí Nguyễn, Mi Fa, An Tử

In Vietnam, the continuous expansion of social forms creates diverse meanings for the concept of family. Moreover, these forms have transformed natural blood ties and continually prompt us to question the relationships between individuals, and between humans and non-human elements, through a kinship lens. In this exhibition, the audience is invited to explore the free-flowing practices of various artists on the theme of family, amidst the aforementioned provocations. Intimate observations are expressed through portrait paintings, domestic spaces, and household objects imbued with memories, alongside the “miraculous” connections that naturally form, in addition to contemporary narratives about displacement, origins, and inner pain.

The exhibition, though a fleeting snapshot, is sufficiently lingering within the context of a constantly changing society to remind us of what remains and what has faded as time gone by.

