Open Call: Art & Society Hubs Network Asia Mobility Program – Vietnam

Oct 2024 – Sep 2025

From the organizer:

Heritage Space, along with the Hub Partners in the Art & Society Hubs Network – Asia, is pleased to announce that from 2024, we are jointly piloting a new Mobility Program. This program focuses on increasing opportunities for emerging art and society practitioners to develop their knowledge and networks through travel and event attendance in Asia. The program is based on common objectives jointly developed by the Hub Partners, with a priority to support mobility for practitioners within the Mekong region and Taiwan. The Mobility Program of The Art & Society Hubs Network-Asia in Vietnam is operated with the collaboration and support of the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

The Art & Society Hubs Network-Asia Program includes two types of support: the Mobility Fund and the Event Fund.

We invite applications from artists and cultural practitioners within the region of Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Participants will receive financial support and other necessary resources.

For the Mobility Fund

A support up to $500 will be given to the grantee to flexibly use for their travel expenses, such as transportation, visa, accommodation, stipends, and work production. If the grantee travels to one of The Art & Society Hubs Network-Asia’s member countries (Trees Music and Art; Association for Myanmar Contemporary Arts), they are able to apply for the Event Fund provided by the partner.

* Deadline: August 30th, 2024, at 5 PM (Hanoi time, GMT +7).

** Apply here

For the Event Fund

A support up to $150 will be given to the grantee to freely use for realizing the art & cultural event in Vietnam.

* Deadline: From August 2024 – September 2025. The applicant needs to apply via the online form at least 04 weeks before the event. The application form will be available until the budget runs out.

** Apply here

MOBILITY PROGRAM guideline 2024 here

Read more about the ART & SOCIETY HUBS NETWORK – ASIA and the Hub partners in the Mobility Program here.

If you have any questions about the Mobility Program, please contact us at [email protected] [email protected]

* The program is operated with the cooperation and support of the Goethe Institut in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.