Opening Nổ Cái Bùm: Tập thể (dục)
15:00 – 22:00, Thurs 22/08/2024
Cá Chuồn Space
∘472M+XR Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng
From the organizer:
Get ready to stir up Nổ Cái Bùm – a dynamic art week where inspiration and creativity join!! Join us at our OPENING EVENT with the following details:
THE CEREMONY:
– 15:00 | Đón khách
– 16:00 – 17:00 | (Before) Sunset Session Tiny Giant
– 17:00 – 17:30 | Vietnam Premiere: Swiss Contemporary Dance Performance “ON/OPUS III” performed by Caroline Lam, Krassen Krastev, Morganne Emma Ariane.
– 18:00 – 18:45 | Opening Speech
THE FEAST’s LINE-UP:
– 19:00 – 19:30 | Gánh hát thong dong
– 19:30 – 20:00 | Singer/Songwriter Moonlover
– 20:00 – 20:30 | Rapper Lockie
– 20:30 – 22:00 | DJ Line-up TBA
This is a special occasion to immerse yourself in the creative atmosphere, mingle with artists, and have fun! Looking forward to seeing you there. Stay healthy guys!
Nổ Cái Bùm is a travelling contemporary art week curated by artists in Vietnam. Nổ Cái Bùm 2024: Tập thể (dục) / Collectivity-in-(act)ion is co-organised by A Sông, MORUA and Symbioses in Đà Nẵng & Hội An, with support from of the Goeth Institute Ho Chi Minh City, Dogma Collection, Nguyen Art Foundation, crowdfunding contributors, and many artists / collectives and local partners.
Follow updates on event’s page.