Opening Nổ Cái Bùm: Tập thể (dục)

15:00 – 22:00, Thurs 22/08/2024

Cá Chuồn Space

∘472M+XR Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng

From the organizer:

Get ready to stir up Nổ Cái Bùm – a dynamic art week where inspiration and creativity join!! Join us at our OPENING EVENT with the following details:

THE CEREMONY:

– 15:00 | Đón khách

– 16:00 – 17:00 | (Before) Sunset Session Tiny Giant

– 17:00 – 17:30 | Vietnam Premiere: Swiss Contemporary Dance Performance “ON/OPUS III” performed by Caroline Lam, Krassen Krastev, Morganne Emma Ariane.

– 18:00 – 18:45 | Opening Speech

THE FEAST’s LINE-UP:

– 19:00 – 19:30 | Gánh hát thong dong

– 19:30 – 20:00 | Singer/Songwriter Moonlover

– 20:00 – 20:30 | Rapper Lockie

– 20:30 – 22:00 | DJ Line-up TBA

This is a special occasion to immerse yourself in the creative atmosphere, mingle with artists, and have fun! Looking forward to seeing you there. Stay healthy guys!

Nổ Cái Bùm is a travelling contemporary art week curated by artists in Vietnam. Nổ Cái Bùm 2024: Tập thể (dục) / Collectivity-in-(act)ion is co-organised by A Sông, MORUA and Symbioses in Đà Nẵng & Hội An, with support from of the Goeth Institute Ho Chi Minh City, Dogma Collection, Nguyen Art Foundation, crowdfunding contributors, and many artists / collectives and local partners.

Follow updates on event’s page.