Rong-Rao Exhibition

09 am – 10 pm, 17 Aug – 08 Sep 2024

3rd floor, The Local Beans

186 Phan Châu Trinh, Đà Nẵng

From the organizer:

The shadows casted on the streets

The aromatic delicacies hidden under flashy lights

The longing sounds interwoven with the city’s bustle

Street cries and street hawkers – a slice of culture so familiar yet so strange. Familiar in our alleys, on the pavements, in front of our homes. Strange now, standing on the verge of being forgotten. Amidst the day-to-day happenings, where can we find the space to truly feel the rhythm of the streets?

Da Nang Tui invites you to “Rong-Rao” to see, hear, touch, and feel every corner of Da Nang’s urban dynamics and its culinary beauty – unveiled through the lens of street hawkers and their cries.

Early hawkers (purchased by August 5): enter code EBRONGRAO for 10K off

Adult hawkers: 59K per guest

Kiddo hawkers: 30K per kid

Premium hawkers (includes merchandise): 199K per guest

The “Rong-Rao” Cultural and Art Exhibition is organized by Da Nang Tui, sponsored by Samsung The Frame and Samsung Galaxy Tab.

