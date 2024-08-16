Talkshow: Unleash Your Inner Filmmaker: A Journey of Self-Discovery

05 pm – 06:30 pm, Mon, 19 Aug 2024

Bios of Guest speakers:

Nong Nhat Quang is a documentary filmmaker. He started out making short documentaries on queer experience, creative industry, youth culture and heritage for British Council Vietnam, GagaOOLala (Taiwan) and United Subversive (Singapore). Quang’s feature debut in production has received support from Sundance, IDFA, Cannes Docs, DMZ Docs Pitch, EIDF, Docs by the Sea, Purin Pictures and SGIFF. He is a fellow at Sundance Institute and American Film Showcase. Quang currently works as a program officer at doc cicada, an independent documentary collective. In 2024, Quang founded duckymentary – a documentary production studio based in Hanoi.

Trinh Dinh Le Minh is a Vietnamese filmmaker. Minh received a Fulbright scholarship to pursue an MFA in Film Production at the University of Texas at Austin. His debut, Goodbye Mother, has traveled to international film festivals and won several awards, such as Best Narrative Feature Film Jury Award at Reeling Film Festival 2020, Audience Awards at Toronto Reel Asian Film Festival, and Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival 2020. The film has been released in more than ten international markets, such as Taiwan, Japan, the USA, and Australia… His second feature, Invisible Evidence, has been sold to more than 10 Asian countries and won him Best Director Award at the Vietnam Film Festival 2021. His third film, Once Upon a Love Story, is set to be released in November 2024. Minh is a faculty member at Fulbright University Vietnam.

Hang Luong Nguyen is an award-winning writer-director and producer from Ho Chi Minh City who is interested in exploring the Vietnamese female identity in global and familial contexts. Her debut short THE STORY OF US (2014) screened at the 2016 Focus on Asia Fukuoka FF. She then served as producer for Trinh Dinh Le Minh’s acclaimed debut feature GOODBYE MOTHER (2019), one of the first LGBTQ films out of Vietnam to participate in the international cinematic scene and selected by prestigious festivals in Busan, Hawaii and Toronto before its distribution on Netflix Vietnam. Her sophomore short, SUPERMARKET AFFAIRS (2022), screened at Osaka Asian FF, Palm Springs ShortFest and Nashville FF among others and won several awards. She is an alumna of Singapore IFF’s Southeast Asian Film Lab, Locarno Open Doors Lab and EAVE Ties That Bind. She received an MFA in Film & Media Production at the University of Texas at Austin with support from the Fulbright

Program. Her thesis ROOFTOP LEMPICKA received the 2022 Austin Film Society Grant (AFS) for Short Films. The debut feature project of the same name is in development and a 2023 AFS Grant for Feature Films recipient, has been selected for the Munich Film Up! residential program and Full Circle Lab Philippines.

Ha Le Diem was born in 1991 as a member of the Tay ethnic group from northern Viet Nam. At age 18, she left her hometown to study Journalism in Ha Noi. After discovering documentary film through a workshop, she decided to devote herself to this discipline. In 2016, she joined an artist collective and organized filmmaking classes for Hmong children. There, she met Di, a twelve-year-old girl who became the main character of “Children of the Mist,” Diem’s first feature. The film premiered at the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam 2021, where Diem won the Best Directing award.

During its festival run, the film was invited to around 150 events and garnered 36 awards. It was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Oscars. In the 1st Da Nang Asian Film Festival, “Children of the Mist” won the Grand Prize for the Best Film. “Children of the Mist” received its Vietnamese theatrical release in 2023, selling 36,000 tickets.

Diem is now making her second film, “Long Way North,” in northwestern Vietnam.

Pham Ngoc Lan was born and raised in Hanoi. He rarely left his city (both in reality and in his imagination) until college. Lân graduated with a degree in urban planning and self-taught filmmaking at 27. His short films included Another City (Berlinale 66th); Blessed Land (Berlinale 69th) and The Unseen River (Locarno 74th, Sundance 2020). Cu Li Never Cries, his debut feature, won GWFF Best First Feature Film award in Berlinale 74th.