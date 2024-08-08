TồLô Puppet Theatre – Call for Puppeteers

09 am – 12 pm & 01:30 pm – 04:30 pm, Sat, 10 Aug 2024

09 am – 12 pm, Sun, 11 Aug 2024

Khuc Thua Du, Cau Giay. (Details will be sent to participants via email)

From the organizer:

After working together in a team of co-creators and directors for the show “Life Puppets” (Do Theatre, Nha Trang), the artist duo Linh Valerie Pham and Tran Kim Ngoc decided to establish their own theatre company ToLo Puppet Theatre in early 2024.

ToLo Puppet Theatre is an independent theatre company who:

– produces original contemporary puppet shows and theatrical performances

– researches and archives traditional puppetry practices and more

– experiments and expands on what puppetry art and object theatre can do

Tho Dia is the first work that ToLo Puppet Theatre would produce and create. Having been in development since late 2023, the project combines a lecture performance, an installation with a plethora of puppets and other shenanigans to tell stories about the City from past to present.

The original show fuses contemporary puppetry and lecture performance to examine the CITY as a living entity whose increasingly mercurial body challenges our instincts as its inhabitants to take root, to belong. The show weaves together two narratives: one is a fantasy puppet adventure set in a futuristic city; the other is a lecture performance featuring a Hanoian architect turned cultural worker from the present day.

The work is created and developed by Linh Valerie Pham, Trần Kim Ngọc, Nguyễn Vũ Hải, Lã Thanh Hà và Phạm Minh Ánh from late 2023. Recently, artist Dao Tung and Tran Thao Mien also joined the team. From April to August 2024, Linh and Ngoc conducted a residency program at Treasure Hill Artist Village and Puppetry Art Center of Taipei (PACT) to further develop the work. A 30-minute version was presented at PACT at the end of July. An installation, developed as part of the performance, awas displayed at Treasure Hill in June, as well as Taiwan National University this coming August. Afterwards, the installation will join the Permanent Exhibition at PACT.

We are looking for 01-02 performers/ movers/ builders/ puppeteers to:

– Continue the development of the show (play, rehearse, build puppets)

– Join us in our performances at Pesta Boneka – International Puppetry Festival (Jogjakarta, Indonesia) this October, as well as in Vietnam in November as well as other international festivals in 2025

We can give you:

– The opportunity to work in theatre, and of course, contemporary puppet theatre

– The opportunity to work with your hands, learn all you can about making, building and working with materials

– The space to work collaboratively

– The chance to perform at and participate in international festivals and different venues in Vietnam

– An artist fee to compensate for your time and hard work

However, we do require that you:

– Commit to working full-time with us from 26/08/2024 – 20/10/2024

– Commit to join us in Indonesia from 22/10/ 2024 – 28/10/2024 và other performing schedules in Vietnam in November

– Are open to playing

– Enjoy collaborative processes

– You do not need to have any prior experience in performing arts or puppetry. You will be trained as part of the process.

– ToLo wishes to work with artists who come from diverse backgrounds and with diverse abilities. If you have any special needs or require any assistance from us to participate in this casting process, please let us know!

